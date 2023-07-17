ETC Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended May 26, 2023 (the “2024 first fiscal quarter”).



Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “We are pleased with the 31% increase in ETC sales vs. prior year driven by a 77% increase in sales vs. prior year within our Sterilizers business and a 108% increase in sales of Aeromedical Training Solutions products vs. prior year. ETC finished the quarter with a backlog of approximately $100 million, which we anticipate driving increases in production, sales and profitability.”

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results of Operations

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to ETC

Net loss attributable to ETC was $1.1 million, or ($0.08) diluted loss per share, in the 2024 first fiscal quarter, compared to net loss attributable to ETC of $0.6 million during the thirteen week period ended May 27, 2022 (the “2023 first fiscal quarter”), equating to ($0.05) diluted loss per share. The $0.5 million variance is due primarily to the combined effect of a 3.8% decrease in gross profit margin percentage and a $0.6 million increase in operating expense partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in revenue.

Net Sales

Net sales in the 2024 first fiscal quarter were $7.7 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 31%, compared to 2023 first fiscal quarter net sales of $5.9 million. The increase in net sales was mainly a result of a larger backlog entering fiscal year 2024. The Aerospace sales in 2024 first fiscal quarter accounted for 51% of overall sales, compared to 40% in first fiscal quarter 2023. Further, international sales increased to 68% of total sales in 2024 first fiscal quarter from 29% in the 2023 first fiscal quarter. Bookings in the 2024 first fiscal quarter were $4.3 million, which were driven by $1.5 million and $0.8 million of ATS and ETSS (each as defined below) orders, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the 2024 first fiscal quarter of $1.8 million increased slightly compared to $1.6 million in the 2023 first fiscal quarter, while gross profit margin percentage decreased by 3.8%. The change in gross profit was a result of higher revenue of $1.8 million. Gross profit margins were negatively affected during the quarter as the Company began to ramp up employment to handle the significant increase in backlog.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses, including sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development, for the 2024 first fiscal quarter were $2.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 29%, compared to $2.0 million for the 2023 first fiscal quarter. The increase in operating expenses was due primarily to higher selling expenses, primarily a result of increased expenses related to higher revenue and overall employee related costs as the company began to ramp up employment to handle the significant increase in backlog.

Other Expenses (Income), Net

Other expenses, net was $0.2 million for the 2024 first fiscal quarter and the 2023 first fiscal quarter, respectively.

Cash Flows from Operating, Investing, and Financing Activities

During the 2024 first fiscal quarter, due primarily from the increase in contract assets and decrease in contract liabilities and the net loss for the period, the Company used $5.1 million of cash for operating activities compared to $1.5 million during the 2023 first fiscal quarter.

Cash used for investing activities primarily relates to funds used for capital expenditures of equipment and software development as well as the purchase of the final 5% of ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o. (“ETC-PZL”), our 100%-owned subsidiary in Warsaw, Poland. The Company’s investing activities used $0.2 million during the 2024 first fiscal quarter compared to $0.1 million during the 2023 first fiscal quarter.

The Company’s financing activities provided $4.3 million of cash during the 2024 first fiscal quarter from borrowings under the Company’s credit facility compared to providing $1.1 million of cash during the 2023 first fiscal quarter under the Company’s credit facility.

About ETC

ETC was incorporated in 1969 in Pennsylvania. For over five decades, we have provided our customers with products, services, and support. Innovation, continuous technological improvement and enhancement, and product quality are core values that are critical to our success. We are a significant supplier and innovator in the following areas: (i) software driven products and services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, fixed and rotary wing upset prevention and recovery and spatial disorientation, and both suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight, collectively, Aircrew Training Systems (“ATS”); (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); (iv) Advanced Disaster Management Simulators (“ADMS”); (v) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizers; and (vi) environmental testing and simulation systems (“ETSS”).

We operate in two primary business segments, Aerospace Solutions (“Aerospace”) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (“CIS”). Aerospace encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) ATS products; (ii) altitude (hypobaric) chambers; (iii) hyperbaric chambers for multiple persons (multiplace chambers); and (iv) ADMS, as well as integrated logistics support (“ILS”) for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. These products and services provide customers with an offering of comprehensive solutions for improved readiness and reduced operational costs. Sales of our Aerospace products are made principally to U.S. and foreign government agencies and to civil aviation organizations. CIS encompasses the design, manufacture, and sale of: (i) steam and gas (ethylene oxide) sterilizers; and (ii) ETSS; as well as parts and service support for customers who purchase these products or similar products manufactured by other parties. Sales of our CIS products are made principally to the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries.

ETC-PZL Aerospace Industries Sp. z o.o. (“ETC-PZL”), our 100%-owned subsidiary in Warsaw, Poland, is currently our only operating subsidiary. ETC-PZL manufactures certain simulators and provides software to support products manufactured domestically within our Aerospace segment.

The majority of our net sales are generated from long-term contracts with U.S. and foreign government agencies (including foreign military sales (“FMS”) contracted through the U.S. Government) for the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of ATS products, including Chambers and the simulators manufactured and sold through ETC-PZL, collectively, ATS. The Company also enters into long-term contracts with domestic customers for the sale of sterilizers and ETSS. Net sales of ADMS are generally much shorter term in nature and vary between domestic and international customers. We generally provide our products and services under fixed-price contracts.

ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC’s headquarters is located in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/ . The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference in this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements.

