Sonoco To Report Second Quarter 2023 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global sustainable packaging companies, will announce second quarter 2023 results on Monday, July 31, 2023 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Webcast

The live conference call and a corresponding presentation can be accessed via the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com. To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2e80cd98f361446fa3e24c0a35507e69. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company’s Investor Relations website for at least 30 days.

