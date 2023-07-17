Nukem Loans (“$NUKEM”) to Deploy a Lending Market for CumRocket (“$CUMMIES”) Coin

RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol specifically designed for MEME coins, is preparing to deploy a Lending Market for CumRocket coin (CUMMIES).



CumRocket (CUMMIES) is a deflationary token used for tipping and messaging content creators on adult content platforms. This includes an 18+ NFT marketplace and a private NSFW content subscription. With 147,600 holders on the BNB smart chain, CUMMIES currently has a market cap of $2.3 million, along with $0.33 million liquidity on PancakeSwap, resulting in a liquidity to market capitalization ratio of 0.144.

DeFiKash, the founder of Nukem Loans, expressed confidence in CumRocket's potential to utilize all the features offered by Nukem Loans to expand their project. "With 147,600 token holders and $2.3 million collateral value, borrowers will be competing for $0.16 million worth of loans, while lenders can expect very lucrative yields and potential growth in the addressable market for Cummies," stated DeFiKash.

"The combination of the adult industry and crypto technology is superb, especially when you add memes to the mix. Nukem Loans provides FREE HYPE, FREE MARKETING, and FREE UTILITY to Cummies coin holders. It is somewhat unfair that holders lose 5% of their holdings when interacting with our vaults, which add significant value to token holders. We believe that the developers of Cummies coin should not penalize their users but instead support the addition of value and utility to their community by whitelisting our vault smart contracts in their token contract," explained community manager Coinsigliere.

"Nukem Loans gives token holders a reason to HODL Cummies coin and refrain from selling by allowing them to take loans against their collateral value when needed. The leverage function brings more volume and volatility to token trading, which, in turn, increases transactional taxes and the price of the asset, ultimately benefiting the community. The community can hedge their risk, trade volatility, or earn passive income by using Nukem Loans," added Coinsigliere.

Nukem Loans, an isolated lending protocol designed specifically for high-risk meme projects with deep liquidity and large communities. After 18 months of dedicated work and over 50 iterations, Nukem Loans has perfected their smart contracts to revolutionize the industry and empower projects with strong communities but limited utility.

