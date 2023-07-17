John Peller Named 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year for the Niagara Region

GRIMSBY, Ontario, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (“the Company”) announces John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been named 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Niagara Chamber of Commerce.



The Niagara Chamber of Commerce held its 2023 Annual Business Achievement Awards on June 15th, 2023 in St Catherines, Ontario, Canada. John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer, was named Entrepreneur of the Year for his outstanding contribution to business and the economic prosperity of Niagara.

“I am honored to have received this recognition from the Niagara Chamber of Commerce,” commented John Peller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have been a proud employer and producer of quality wines in the Niagara region for more than 50 years, and we remain committed to supporting long term sustainable growth in the region.”

Details on the event can be found at https://gncc.ca/2023-niagara-business-achievement-awards/

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, beer and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at www.ir.andrewpeller.com.

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

