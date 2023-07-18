QORE4 Announces Official Launch and Unveils Innovative Product and Service Solutions for Transportation, Industrial and Retail Markets

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QORE4, an innovative provider of cutting-edge product and service solutions for both public and private entities announced its official launch today. With a focus on radio-frequency identification technology (RFID), QORE4 offers a wide range of products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of each of its clients. The company offers innovative and customizable RFID solutions for various industries, including Transportation, Industrial, and Retail.



QORE4 specializes in designing and developing advanced product solutions staying at the forefront of RFID innovation, continually developing new and advanced systems to help its customers meet the challenges of the future. Its portfolio includes several product solutions that help address Tolling & Parking, Road User Charge, Fleet Management as well as support services like transponder fulfillment, customer care, toll system maintenance management and payment services.

"We are excited to launch QORE4 and bring our expertise in RFID technology to a wider audience," said Joe Mullis, Founder and CEO of QORE4. "Our innovative product solutions can help our clients reduce costs, increase productivity, and improve customer satisfaction while boosting their bottom line."

QORE4's team consists of experienced professionals who have a deep understanding of RFID technology and its applications across different industries. They work closely with clients to assess their needs, design custom solutions, and provide ongoing support to ensure the success of their projects.

"We are proud to have a team of experts who are passionate about delivering innovative solutions that can make a real difference in our clients' businesses," said Joe Mullis. "We believe that our focus on innovation, quality, and customer service will set us apart in the industries we serve."

For more information about QORE4 and its product solutions, please visit www.qore4.net.

