Private token sale for funds and partners from Autentic

STAVROPOL,RUSSIA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autentic, the ecosystem of digital financial assets, has announced its native token AUt presale for institutional and private funds, partners, and investment companies. It is scheduled for September 1 and will last only a few weeks. During this period, major investors will have the opportunity to buy AUt at a special price of $0.20.









"At the initial token sale stage, we focus on large institutional and private investors, as well as on our partners who have supported the project development. They will get special purchase terms with a minimum vesting period of 9 months. We also limit the average trade within $3,000 and the number of presale participants,” stated the company.





In total, Autentic plans to issue 100 million AUt, which will be used as an internal settlement for accessing platform services, paying fees, and serving as an investment instrument. The company will launch a Savings feature in the fall, providing the opportunity to earn up to 25% APY. Other benefits the company provides to its investors: predictable investment returns, 24/7 trading, low fees, and full decentralization without regulatory pressure.





“By the end of this year we plan to launch Autentic Pay payment system, Autentic Capital platform for Security Token Offerings (STO) and initial asset offerings, Autentic Market - a marketplace for digital assets. In 2024, the company will list AUt on centralized cryptocurrency exchanges and launch decentralized platform Block DEX for secondary asset trading,” shared the company.





In the near future, the release of the following digital assets will be available to users:





Autentic DAO token (ADT), EIP-20 token that essentially serves as a match to company shares. It grants holders the right to receive distributed profits from ecosystem activities and participate in decision-making processes that determine the overall direction of the company development. A total of 2.5 million ADT tokens will be released. But there will be no public sale for these tokens.





AUtentic Gold (AuG), EIP-20 token - a digitized version of real gold, pegged to the precious metal quotes on Shanghai Stock Exchange. Token holders can have the opportunity to get gold bars from 1000 grams at the offices of partner banks.





Currency tokens

Within the Autentic ecosystem, currency tokens of BRICS, SCO, and EAEU countries will be released following EIP-20 standard. These tokens will reflect the amount of fiat currency held in Autentic bank accounts in various currency locations. These tokens will be released at 1:1 ratio based on Proof of Reserves (PoR) consensus, combined with financial audits that serve as a proof of financial funds corresponding to the number of issued tokens in Autentic accounts. Currency tokens will be utilized as key components in creating smart contracts within Autentic ecosystem. They will serve for internal accounting, calculation and investment in the system, facilitating fund transfers and payment procedures via Autentic PAY. Deposit, withdrawal, exchange and redemption of currency tokens for real funds will be made via smart contracts.





The ecosystem will also include:





Autentic DAO, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), where participants can vote for particular decision-making, ecosystem development and receive distributed profits from company activities.





Autentic Capital, platform for initial listing of crypto assets, equity raising for issuing companies in Autentic platform, investing in promising projects and businesses.





Autentic Market, marketplace for real digitized goods and services that can be purchased using currency and metal tokens like RUR.s, CNY.s, SAR.s, AuG, or any other currency tokens representing BRICS, SCO, and EAEU countries available on the platform.





Autentic PAY, blockchain payment system, designed for fund transferring and without fee transactions, using any cryptocurrencies, approved for circulation within Autentic ecosystem, as well as issued currency tokens based on Proof of Reserves (PoR) protocol and pegged to real fiat currencies held in company accounts.





Autentic ID, unique system for verifying transactions and confirming identity with the built-in rating system based on SoulBound technology.





