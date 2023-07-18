FTI Consulting Appoints Senior Managing Director to Bolster Strategic Communications Segment in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Jane Morgan as a Senior Managing Director in the Strategic Communications segment. She is based in Singapore and joins the Southeast Asia Strategic Communications leadership team.

Ms. Morgan brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate reputation and C-suite strategic counsel and employee engagement. She has advised senior teams across Fortune 500 firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions spanning a variety of corporate communications matters.

Commenting on the appointment, Tom Evrard, Southeast Asia Leader of FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment, said, “Jane has a proven track record in building brands and positively impacting corporate reputation. Her diverse experience will further strengthen our ability to help clients advance and protect their reputations, manage change and mitigate risk. I look forward to working with Jane to further develop our client relationships and support the firm’s continued growth across the Asia region.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Morgan was the Managing Director of Golin Hong Kong and Head of Client Services APAC, Golin Group, where she supported clients and teams across key markets including Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Singapore, the People’s Republic of China, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. Before Golin, Ms. Morgan held director positions at Edelman and Ketchum, where she led award-winning campaigns for leading consumer brands.

Mark McCall, Global Leader of the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Jane’s extensive leadership and on-the-ground experience supporting leading corporates as they navigate their most pressing corporate communications challenges is a valuable addition to our investment in the Southeast Asia market and the region. We are thrilled to have her join our growing team.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Morgan said, “FTI Consulting is at an exciting stage in its development in the region, and from a strategic communications perspective, the team is uniquely placed to offer clients true expertise in key areas such as AI, cybersecurity, ESG, digital and data, given the firm’s unique portfolio of services and experts and experience. Our clients need this level of sophisticated counsel to help them navigate challenging times, and the unknown. I look forward to working with the excellent team of professionals at FTI Consulting to continue to build the business in Asia.”

Ms. Morgan’s career to date has been recognized with numerous industry accolades including PRovoke APAC Innovator 25, Campaign Asia’s 40 Under 40, Campaign Asia’s Women to Watch and highly commended in PR Week’s Best PR Professional in APAC.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,700 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

