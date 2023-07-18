Lyocell Fiber Market to Worth USD 2096.12 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global lyocell fiber market is witnessing significant expansion in response to growing environmental concerns and a shift towards sustainable practices. Lyocell fabric has emerged as a pivotal development in sustainable and green textiles. This innovative material is a synthetic fiber derived from pulped wood, specifically sourced from sustainably managed forests.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Lyocell Fiber Market"

Pages - 237

Tables - 65

Figures – 75

The lyocell fiber market is poised to experience rapid growth, driven by the increasing awareness of its numerous benefits. Lyocell fabric offers a unique combination of desirable properties, making it an attractive choice for both consumers and manufacturers. Its lightweight nature ensures comfortable wear, especially in warm climates or during physical activities.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/lyocell-fiber-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1111.78 Million 2030 Value Projection USD 2096.12 Million CAGR 7.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Lyocell Fiber Market

Lenzing AG

Aditya Birla Group

Smartfiber AG

China Populus Textile Ltd.

Baoding Swan Fiber Co., Ltd.

Great Duksan

Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation

Nien Foun Fiber

Weiqiao Textile Company Limited

Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group

Sateri Holdings Limited

Birla Cellulose

Nanjing Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Chonbang Co. Ltd.

Grasim Industries Limited

Acegreen Eco-Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Silver Hawk Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd.

Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

China Bambro Textile (Group) Co., Ltd.

Kelheim Fibres GmbH

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/lyocell-fiber-market

Staple Fiber Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to its Crucial Role in the Creation of Durable Items

The staple fiber market segment has solidified its position as the global lyocell fiber market leader, retaining most of the market share. Staple fiber's dominance can be attributed to its crucial role in creating durable and versatile items, such as blankets, jackets, rugs, and wrap threads.

The markets in North America are anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the lyocell fiber market, with a prominent CAGR exceeding 7% from 2023 to 2030. The region's remarkable growth can be attributed to the surge in sales volume for lyocell fiber products.

Cross-Linked Fiber Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Rising Use in the Production of Jersey Fabrics

The demand for the cross-linked fiber segment is expected to experience significant growth, driven by its versatile applications in various industries. Particularly in the textile sector, cross-linked fiber finds extensive use in the production of jersey fabrics, knitwear, and non-woven fabrics. Its ability to enhance the durability and strength of materials makes it a preferred choice for these applications.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific has emerged as the dominant player in the global lyocell fiber market, commanding a market share of over 50%. The region's leading position can be attributed to the increasing popularity of lyocell fibers, particularly in nations such as China and India, where rapid population growth and urbanization drive the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly textiles.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the lyocell fiber market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/lyocell-fiber-market

Key Developments in the Lyocell Fiber Market

Lenzing AG recently revealed its latest addition to the sustainable product line-up for the denim sector - matte TENCEL-branded lyocell fibers. This innovative fiber type is specifically designed to cater to denim applications, offering a distinct advantage in the indigo-dyed denim fabric market. The primary feature of these matte fibers lies in their ability to disperse light and effectively reduce gloss, resulting in a matte appearance on denim fabrics.

Key Questions Answered in Lyocell Fiber Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Chlorobenzene Market

Global Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market

Global Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market

Global Pouches Market

Global Battery Additives Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com