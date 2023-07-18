Medical Cameras Market to Worth USD 5.47 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the medical cameras market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising number of worldwide endoscopy procedures. Endoscopy has become an essential diagnostic and therapeutic tool in various medical specialities, allowing healthcare professionals to visualize and examine internal organs and structures non-invasively.

Medical cameras play a crucial role in surgeries and various healthcare applications by providing visual documentation of procedures, which can be utilized for training, review, and reference purposes. Endoscopy is a vital medical tool used for both diagnosis and treatment, and it commonly involves the use of an endoscope equipped with a medical cameras market.

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.11 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 5.47 Billion CAGR 7.3% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

Sensor

Resolution Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Medical Cameras Market

Sony Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Carestream Health

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Hoya Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Barco NV

Basler AG

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Teledyne DALSA Inc.

Pixelink

Endoscopy Cameras Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Rising Number of Endoscopy Procedures

The endoscopy cameras segment has emerged as the dominant player in the global medical cameras market, accounting for the largest share. This remarkable position can be attributed to the rising number of worldwide endoscopy procedures.

The markets in North America emerged as the largest medical cameras market, commanding a significant share, and it is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. The United States, in particular, plays a pivotal role in the region's industry dominance.

Dermatology Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Prevalence of Dermatological Diseases

The dermatology segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the medical cameras market, driven by several factors. One significant reason is the increasing prevalence of dermatological diseases and complications. Dermatological conditions, such as skin cancer, eczema, acne, and psoriasis, are rising globally, leading to a growing demand for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the medical cameras market, propelled by several key factors. Imaging technology has continuously advanced, leading to improved diagnostic capabilities and enhanced patient care.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the medical cameras market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Medical Cameras Market

Casio Computer Co., Ltd recently made a significant entry into the dermatology camera market in Europe with the launch of the DZ-D100 dermatology camera and the DZ-S50 dermatology scope. These advanced medical devices are specifically designed to enhance dermatological examinations and provide high-quality imaging for accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Endoluxe introduced a game-changing product, a high-definition wireless endoscopy camera, in 2022. Endoluxe's TowerTech camera device boasts all the essential visualization features required during endoscopic surgical procedures. The wireless functionality enhances mobility and flexibility, enabling seamless integration into various surgical settings.

Key Questions Answered in Medical Cameras Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

