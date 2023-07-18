Geneva, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Investor group NewGAMe and Bruellan announces a partial cash offer for 28 million GAM shares at CHF 0.55 – a 29.1% premium to the value of the Liontrust offer

Geneva, 18 July 2023 – NewGAMe SA, which is part of the investor group comprised of NewGAMe and Bruellan (the “Group”) that controls approximately 9.6% of the issued share capital of GAM Holding AG [GAM:SWX] (“GAM”), is announcing a public cash offer to purchase up to 28 million GAM shares (approximately 17.5% of the issued capital of GAM) at a price of CHF 0.55 per share. The offer prospectus is to be published on or around 17 August 2023.

The announced offer price is at a premium of 31.9% to the closing price of the GAM shares on 17 July 2023. Taking into account a closing price of the Liontrust shares of GBP 6.43 on 17 July 2023 and a GBP/CHF exchange rate of 1.1251, the announced offer price further represents a premium of 29.1% to the value as of 17 July 2023 of the offer made by Liontrust Asset Management PLC (Liontrust). NewGAMe's announced offer would be paid in cash whereas Liontrust is offering 0.0589 of its own shares for each GAM share until 25 July 2023.

The Group considers that Liontrust's offer not only grossly undervalues GAM but is also subject to execution contingencies, which make it highly unattractive. The Group believes that GAM can be successfully restructured and return to profitability. It is therefore encouraging shareholders not to tender their GAM shares to Liontrust's offer and to support GAM's restructuring. Acknowledging the execution risks of the contemplated restructuring, the Group is nonetheless offering those GAM shareholders who wish to exit the company an opportunity to realize some of their investment at attractive conditions.

The settlement of NewGAMe's partial offer is subject, among other things, to the necessary regulatory approvals having been obtained in certain jurisdictions.

Albert Saporta, director of NewGAMe SA, said: "The announced offer gives a partial exit to shareholders who are concerned by the absence of an alternative to Liontrust's inadequate offer. As GAM’s second-largest shareholder, we are convinced there is a significant upside associated with the successful restructuring of the company and are confident that GAM shareholders are better off remaining invested in the company."

The pre-announcement of NewGAMe's partial public offer can be found at: www.newgam.ch/tender

Media contacts

Sasha Johnson – FinElk

newgam@finelk.eu

info@newgam.ch

www.newgam.ch

Investor contacts

Okapi Partners LLC

North America: +1 212 297 0720

Europe: + 44 7597 370570

info@okapipartners.com

About NewGAMe

NewGAMe SA is a Geneva-based company owned by a number of investors with experience in the financial sector. It is controlled by Rock Investment, a French-incorporated entity that is owned by NJJ Holding, the personal holding company of Xavier Niel. Albert Saporta, a hedge fund industry veteran with 40 years’ experience in global financial markets, serves as the director of NewGAMe SA.

About Bruellan

Bruellan SA is an independent provider of global wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is located in Geneva, Lausanne, Crans-Montana and Verbier.

https://www.bruellan.ch/

