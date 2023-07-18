NBPE Announces 30 June 2023 NAV Update

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

18 July 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 30 June 2023 Monthly Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate.

Highlights (as of 30 June 2023)

NAV per share of $28.43 (£22.36), a 1.0% increase during the month

Two main drivers in the month were an increase in quoted holdings, and positive FX movements

14% of the valuation information based on quoted holdings as of 30 June 2023; additional Q2 valuation information expected in the coming weeks. NBPE expects to issue its Interim Financial Report in September

250,024 shares repurchased during the month of June, accretive to NAV per share by ~$0.05

Two new pending portfolio company realisations with the recently announced sales of both Accedian and FV Hospital to strategic acquirers. These two exits are estimated to generate a total of approximately $40 million of proceeds and are expected to close in the coming months 1

NBPE continues to be well positioned to take advantage of investment opportunities - $291 million of available liquidity (excluding the above pending realisations)

As of 30 June 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 1.0%



2.5%

2.5% 70.6%

19.5% 84.0%

13.0% 228.6%

12.6% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 15.4%



19.1%

19.1% 43.2%

12.7% 58.3%

9.6% 161.5%

10.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (3.9%)



6.1%

6.1% 84.2%

22.6% 74.4%

11.8% 290.0%

14.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 2.6% 7.9%

7.9% 33.2%

10.0% 16.5%

3.1% 78.0%

5.9%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 30 June 2023

NAV performance during the month driven by:

0.6% NAV increase ($8 million) from the value of quoted holdings (which constitute 14% of portfolio fair value)

0.6% NAV increase ($8 million) from positive FX movements, primarily attributable to changes in the EUR/USD rate

0.2% NAV decrease ($2 million) attributable to changes in the Zero Dividend Preference share (ZDP) liability and expense accruals

Robust liquidity – $45 million of proceeds received year to date and two additional announced pending realisations during June / early July

Two recently announced pending realisations of Accedian and FV Hospital are estimated to generate approximately $40 million of additional proceeds and are expected to close in the coming months 1

$291 million of available liquidity ($1 million of cash, $290 million of undrawn credit facility), excluding the above pending realisations

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE’s portfolio as of 30 June 2023 was based on the following information:

20% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023

14% in public securities 6% in private direct investments



80% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2023

79% in private direct investments 1% in private funds



For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3995 6673

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

Luke Dampier

Charlotte Francis

Supplementary Information (as of 30 June 2023)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 70.3 5.0% Advisor Group 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 54.2 3.8% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 54.0 3.8% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 51.1 3.6% USI 2017 KKR Financial Services 50.0 3.5% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 45.2 3.2% Agiliti (NYSE: AGTI) 2019 THL Healthcare 41.2 2.9% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 39.7 2.8% Cotiviti 2018 Veritas Capital Healthcare 36.6 2.6% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 33.8 2.4% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 32.6 2.3% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 32.1 2.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 29.6 2.1% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 29.5 2.1% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 28.3 2.0% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 26.6 1.9% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 1.9% Engineering 2020 NB Renaissance / Bain Capital Technology / IT 25.3 1.8% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 25.1 1.8% Bylight 2017 Sagewind Partners Technology / IT 23.9 1.7% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 23.9 1.7% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 22.6 1.6% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 22.4 1.6% Petsmart / Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) 2015 BC Partners Consumer 22.0 1.5% Excelitas 2017 AEA Investors Industrials 21.9 1.5% Accedian 2017 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 21.6 1.5% Branded Toy Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Consumer 21.2 1.5% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 19.8 1.4% FV Hospital 2017 Quadria Capital Healthcare 17.9 1.3% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 17.5 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $966.3 68.1%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 73% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 4% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 20% Consumer / E-commerce 19% Industrials / Industrial Technology 17% Business Services 13% Financial Services 14% Healthcare 10% Other 6% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2014 & Earlier 4% 2015 3% 2016 7% 2017 24% 2018 18% 2019 17% 2020 11% 2021 12% 2022 3% 2023 1% Total Portfolio 100%

[1] Pending realisations are subject to customary closing conditions. No assurances can be given that the referenced transactions will ultimately close.

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, engaged ownership and fundamental research, including industry-leading research into material environmental, social and governance factors. Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms. With offices in 26 countries, the firm’s diverse team has over 2,750 professionals. For nine consecutive years, Neuberger Berman has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm manages $443 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.



NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

