Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 28

Company announcement no. 44

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 28, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,521,000 167,696,740 10 July 2023 13,000 106.02 1,378,260 11 July 2023 13,000 105.90 1,376,700 12 July 2023 13,000 105.99 1,377,870 13 July 2023 13,000 106.04 1,378,520 14 July 2023 12,000 105.40 1,264,800 Total week 28 64,000 6,776,150 Total accumulated 1,585,000 174,472,890

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,653,821 treasury shares, equal to 1.37 % of the Bank’s share capital.

