Disposable Hygiene Products Market to Worth USD 295.80 Billion by 2030 | With a 7.07% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable hygiene products market size was valued at USD 173.57 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from 183.34 billion in 2023 to USD 295.80 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period.

The superior quality of disposable personal care products such as wipes, diapers, and toilet paper are daycare-friendly, super absorbent, and breathable products. In recent times, consumers favor value-added personal care products, and innovative formulation-based to satisfy their hygiene needs.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Disposable Hygiene Products Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Disposable Hygiene Products Market:

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Essity AB (Sweden)

Hengan International Group Company Limited (China)

Ontex BV (Belgium)

DPL (Israel)

Fujian Time and Tianhe Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

The Edgewell Personal Care Company (U.S.)

Dispowear Sterite Company (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.07% 2030 Value Projection USD 295.80 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 173.57 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 135 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Disposable Hygiene Products Market Growth Drivers Growing Aging Population to Augment Disposable Incontinence Products Demand Regular Companies’ Introduction of Innovative Disposable Products to Support Market

Segments:

Rising Demand for Diapers Dominates Market Share Owing to Considerable Demand among Parental Population

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into feminine hygiene products, wipes, diapers, and others. The diapers segment is anticipated to lead the market share due to the considerable middle and higher-income parental populations’ demand for soft & comfortable diapers for their babies. Hence, the disposable hygiene products market growth is estimated to expand during the projected period.

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets to Lead the Market Growth Owing to Wholesale Purchasing Option

Based on distribution channels, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, pharmacy stores, and others. Increasing inclination of consumers towards bulk purchasing of a variety of branded personal care products, comprising of feminine hygiene products, diapers, and wipes under the same roof from hypermarkets & supermarket shops.

Geographically, the market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report gives an insight into the major trends impelling industry expansion over the forthcoming years. It further provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors propelling the business landscape across various regions. Additional insights comprise the key steps taken by major industry participants to strengthen their market presence.

Competitive Landscape:

Business Expansion and Product Innovation are Prominent Strategies Driving the Market

Prominent players in the market deliver higher absorption property-based, premium wipes and diapers to build their customer base. Moreover, players focus on supply chain efficiency and manufacturing capacity to augment their sales revenue from such products. Essity, a global manufacturer of hygiene products, introduced a range of washable and absorbent materials and enhanced leakage protection features.

Drivers:

Aged Population to Drive Disposable Hygiene Products Demand

The aged population uses pull-up pants, pads, and disposable diapers to address incontinence issues. The increasing working women population’s preference for premium-based tampons, panty liners, and pads to fulfill their menstruation management needs is favoring the flushable feminine care products demand globally.

Increasing health-related risks from scented, chemical-based disposable products, such as headaches, skin rashes, and colds, due to the usage of chemicals, are anticipated to drive the product demand globally. Disposable personal care products are increasingly causing water blockages and clogging issues in the water drainage system.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Share Owing to Rise in Personal Care Products

Asia Pacific leads the largest share of the disposable hygiene products market populations owing to the demand for personal hygiene products such as toilet paper, diapers, wipes, and others.

The North American market is majorly driven by the noteworthy U.S. and Canadian population’s demand for personal hygiene products, such as blades, wipes, diapers, razors, and others, for their regular personal care hygiene needs.

The Europe market is augmented mainly by the increasing demand for sanitary and flushable tissue paper products, such as toilet papers, sanitary napkins, wipes, diapers, tampons, and menstrual management products, among various away-from-home consumers such as schools, hospitals, hotels & restaurants, and others.

Key Industry Developments:

September 2021: Eco Green Living, a U.K.-based sustainable personal care products maker, introduced a range of biodegradable bamboo material-based flushable baby nappies in the U.K.

