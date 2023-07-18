Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market to Reach USD 255.41 Billion by 2030 | Industry Rise at 8.02% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The anti-counterfeiting packaging market size was valued at USD 138.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 148.82 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 255.41 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging refers to the packaging solution which is used to prevent the production and sale of several counterfeit products. Demand for counterfeit protection in many end-use industries, such as food and beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, luxury goods, and others is set to drive the market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/anti-counterfeiting-packaging-market-102692

List of Key Players Profiled in the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Report:

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

3M Company (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

SML Group (China)

SICPA HOLDING SA. (Switzerland)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

AlpVision. (Switzerland)

Authentix. (U.S.)

BrandWatch Technologies (U.K.)

Impinj, Inc. (U.S.)

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Operating in the Industry Are Focused On Delivering Advanced Packaging Solutions

The key market players are CCL Industries Inc., 3M Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SML Group, SICPA Holding SA, and others. Market players operating in the industry are focused on delivering advanced packaging solutions and constantly focusing on expanding their customer base across the regions and innovation.

Key Industry Development:

October 2022- Gerresheimer and Merck developed a digital twin solution for maintaining traceability and trust in the pharmaceutical supply chain. Both companies have collaborated and developed a Proof of Concept (PoC) for offering the primary packaging with a unique ID to access its trustworthy digital twin.

COVID-19 Impact:

Decline In The Demand Of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Product Demand Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic affected numerous industries due to lockdowns and shutdowns by governments which led to the shutdown in anti-counterfeiting packaging production. The decline in the demand of fast-moving consumer goods product demand also affects market growth. However, to ensure the product safety and quality of its packaging materials, several packaging manufacturers, resulted in boosting the global market growth in the mid-pandemic era.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/anti-counterfeiting-packaging-market-102692

Segmentation:

RFID To Lead Due To High Usage In Food & Beverages And Pharmaceutical Industries

On the basis of technology, the market is divided into RFID, holograms, and barcodes. RFID to dominate and is anticipated to hold the largest share as RFID is highly used in the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries. The medical sector highly uses anti-counterfeit technologies for organizing the records of medicinal products and prevent them from falling into counterfeiting acts.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals To Dominate Due To Rising Demand For Anti-Counterfeiting Products

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, industrial & automotive, consumer electronics, and others. Healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment holds the largest market share is set to lead due to rising demand for anti-counterfeiting products owing to the increasing sale of fake drugs.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 8.02 % 2030 Value Projection USD 255.41 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 148.82 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Types

By End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Growth Factors Demand For Counterfeit Protection In Many End-Use Industries To Propel Demand Increasing Support From The Governments For The Anti-Counterfeiting Technologies to Push Growth

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints:

Government Regulations and Elimination of Counterfeit Goods To Drive Market Growth

Increasing support from the governments for anti-counterfeiting technologies is anticipated to drive the anti-counterfeiting packaging market growth. Government regulations and elimination of counterfeit goods in several developed and developing economies. Favorable policies in the food and healthcare packaging sectors are also driving market growth. The rising innovations for developing of secure packaging for use in several end-use industries are anticipated to further contribute to the market growth.

However, high costs and unawareness amongst consumers of anti-counterfeiting technologies are expected to hamper market growth.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/anti-counterfeiting-packaging-market-102692

Regional Insights:

North America To Lead Due To Demand From Various End-Use Industries

North America dominated the anti-counterfeiting packaging market share owing to the demand from various end-use industries. The region stood at USD 49.71 billion in 2022 with rising demand for the products enabled the track & trace technology.

Europe has the second-largest market share due to the growing use of RFID technology and the adoption of this packaging in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Collaboration, Partnership, and Joint Venture

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Industry Analysis, By Technology Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology RFID Holograms Barcode Others

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Industry Analysis, By End-Use Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industrial & Automotive Consumer Electronics Others

Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market Analysis, By Region Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued....!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/anti-counterfeiting-packaging-market-102692

Read Related Insights:

Green Packaging Market Worth USD 385.34 Billion by 2028

Aseptic Packaging Market to Reach USD 121.96 Billion by 2028

Food Packaging Market to Worth USD 478.18 Billion by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com