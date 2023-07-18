Simulator Market to Worth USD 30.41 Billion by 2029 | Industry Rising with 9.49% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global simulator market size was valued at USD 14.78 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 16.12 billion in 2022 to USD 30.41 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Simulator Market Size, 2023-2029.”

The simulator market refers to the industry that develops and sells simulators, which are computer-based systems designed to replicate real-world environments or processes for training, education, research, or entertainment purposes. Simulators are widely used in various industries, including aviation, military, healthcare, automotive, gaming, and virtual reality (VR).

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Simulator Market Report:

CAE Inc. (Canada)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation(U.S.)

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

BAE Systems Plc (U.K.)

Boeing Company (U.S.)

Frasca International Inc (U.S.)

Tecknotrove Systems Pvt Ltd (India)

Kongsberg Group (Norway)

Indra Sistemas, SA (Spain)

PulseWorks LLC (U.S.)

Cre8tive Rooms LLC (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 9.49% 2029 Value Projection USD 30.41 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 16.12 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Platform

By Application

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Simulator Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Training Applications in Military, Aviation, and Naval Training to Surge the Demand for Simulators Modernization in Technology with AR, VR, and Ergonomics is Driving Market Growth

COVID-19 Impacts:

Simulator Deliveries Were Delayed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak and strict lockdown procedures had a significant impact on the simulator business, forcing temporary closure of aircraft, automotive, and marine simulator facilities. The pandemic had a significant influence on the aviation and automotive industries. The number of active pilots abruptly decreased. Such simulant supply was delayed as a result of the decline in pilot demand.

Segments:

By Type:

Flight Simulators

Driving Simulators

Medical Simulators

Construction Simulators

VR Simulators

Others

By Application:

Aviation

Military and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Gaming and Entertainment

Education and Research

Others

By Technology:

Virtual Reality (VR) Simulators

Augmented Reality (AR) Simulators

Mixed Reality (MR) Simulators

Desktop Simulators

Full-Motion Simulators

Fixed-Base Simulators

Mobile Simulators

Others

By End-User:

Training and Education Institutes

Defense Organizations

Aviation Companies

Healthcare Institutions

Automotive Manufacturers

Gaming Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage:

The report presents a holistic study of the market along with current trends and future anticipations to establish proximate investment gains. An in-depth analysis of any upcoming opportunities, threats, competitions or driving factors is also mentioned in the report.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand For Training Applications In Military, Aviation, and Naval Sectors Will Drive The Growth Of Simulant Market

The simulator industry is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing adoption of simulators in various military and commercial training applications, such as maritime training, driving instruction, and aviation training. The Armed Forces recognize the benefits of simulators, including cost savings, enhanced safety, realistic training environments simulating diverse combat scenarios, accelerated training, and preservation of crucial operational equipment from wear and tear.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by the Presence of Huge Number of Pilot Shortage

In 2021, the market was led by North America. In 2021, the North American market had a value of USD 5.28 billion. The highest number of pilot shortages led to the simulator market growth.

With notable aircraft producers, such as Airbus, Thales Group, and Indra Sistemas, in this region, the market in Europe was expected to have the second-largest simulator market share in the base year.

During the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR. The growth of the airline sector and the demand for qualified pilots in developing nations such as China and India are both being fueled by the Asia Pacific region's growth in air travel.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Simulator Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Simulator Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

Global Simulator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Marine & Naval Media & Entertainment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Training Research & Development Others (Maintenance & Troubleshooting, Vehicle Assistance, and Leisure) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Full Flight Simulator Fixed Base Simulator Driving Simulator Others (Air Traffic Control Simulators and Vessel Traffic Control Simulators) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia-pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Sign Significant Contracts to Make Remarkable Changes in the Market

The players operating in the market often employ numerous tactics that will aid the market growth and product demand. Among the pool of strategies, one such notable strategy to expand the business prospect is signing multimillion contracts with government bodies and securing a profitable revenue for their own company.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022: Thales has been given a multimillion dollar contract by Airbus Defense and Space to provide the Royal Air Force with a second full-flight simulator for the Airbus A400M military transport aircraft. Reduced hours of actual aircraft flight training is possible due to the A400M simulator's realistic training capabilities.

Simulator Market

