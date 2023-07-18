Global Sourdough Market Analysis & Growth Trends Report 2023-2028: Rising Health Consciousness and Demand for Functional Bakery Products Fuels the $2.3 Billion Market

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sourdough Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sourdough market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 2.3 billion in 2023, expected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028. This market expansion is fueled by factors such as rising health consciousness, the popularity of functional bakery products, and the demand for fortified bread.

The sourdough market is characterized by intense competition among numerous local and international players. Key market participants, including Puratos Group, IREKS GROUP, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre International Corporation, and Philibert Savours SAS, have established dominant positions in the market through effective brand building, food safety compliance, and strategic advertisements. Advanced Enzyme Technologies and Lantmannen are also emerging players in the market.

Consumers' shifting preferences towards on-the-go snacking products and the desire for a balanced diet have led to increased consumption of sourdough products. Sourdough bread, in particular, offers several health benefits such as lower gluten content, reduced levels of antinutrients, and increased prebiotics, which aid in digestion. The presence of lactobacillus and wild yeast in sourdough helps neutralize acid, making sourdough products more easily digestible than those made from regular dough.

Furthermore, sourdough products contain essential nutrients such as folic acid, magnesium, iron, B vitamins, and zinc, making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers worldwide. These factors drive the demand for sourdough and contribute to the market's growth.

The application of sourdough in various industries, including pizza, bread, and buns, has also contributed to its growing popularity. Sourdough products are known for their distinct flavor, longer shelf life, and healthier composition compared to regular bread. Market players are expanding their product portfolios to meet the increasing demand and cater to evolving consumer preferences.

As the sourdough market continues to evolve, it presents lucrative opportunities for innovation and expansion. Companies are focusing on product diversification to meet the diverse demands of consumer

Sourdough Market Trends

Increasing demand for bread, buns, cakes, pastries, and other baked goods drives the growth of the sourdough market.

Consumers are seeking bakery products that offer functional benefits and cater to specific dietary needs and preferences.

Sourdough products are considered healthier alternatives to those made from regular dough, thanks to the presence of lactobacillus and yeast, which aid in digestion.

Growing awareness of the benefits of sourdough among consumers in developed economies fuels the demand for sourdough products.

Traditional sourdough cultures are on the rise in Europe, with ingredient companies investing in them for commercial use and fast-track solutions.

Sourdough holds a prominent place in European bread culture, leading to increased demand for specialty bread and bakery products made from sourdough.

