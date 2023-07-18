Revolutionizing Gaming With A Revenue Generating Platform That Powers The $MCADE Token

SINGAPORE , July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Metacade and what problem does it solve?

Metacade is a gaming platform designed for all gamers and crypto enthusiasts. It aims to create a vibrant virtual hangout where individuals can connect, collaborate, and engage with GameFi and Web3 culture. Metacade solves several problems in the gaming and crypto space:

Lack of Community Engagement: Metacade provides a platform for like-minded individuals to communicate, share ideas, and connect with fellow gamers, developers, and entrepreneurs. It creates a community-driven space where members can engage with each other and foster a sense of belonging.

Limited Play-to-Earn Opportunities: By partnering with established play-to-earn projects, Metacade offers gamers increased chances of winning big prizes and earning rewards through gameplay. It taps into the growing GameFi trend and provides users with exciting play-to-earn experiences.

Fragmented Gaming Information: Metacade aggregates trending games, leaderboards, and reviews, allowing users to easily discover and explore new gaming experiences. It centralizes gaming information, making it more accessible and convenient for users.

Real-time Interaction: Metacade facilitates real-time interaction among members, enabling live discussions, collaborations, and networking. Users can connect with others who share similar interests and actively participate in the gaming community.

Native Token Incentives: The native $MCADE token has two primary use cases. You can simply hold and benefit from staking and the deflationary model through buyback and burns. Secondly, you can earn $MCADE by becoming a content contributor, brand ambassador and engaging with the high level gaming partners listed on the Metacade Platform.

Democratising Game Funding: $MCADE token holders have the power to vote on developer-submitted games that will receive funding through the Metagrants scheme. This decentralized decision-making process puts the funding decisions in the hands of the community, ensuring a more inclusive and fair game funding process.

Metacade leverages Web3 technology to revolutionize the traditional community gaming hub model. It aims to empower gamers, foster community engagement, provide play-to-earn opportunities, and create a vibrant and owned gaming ecosystem.

Token Overview

Token name: Metacade Token symbol: MCADE Total supply: 2,000,000,000

Coinstore Listing

Trading pair: MCADE/USDT Trade time: 22 June 2023 18:00（UTC+8） Withdrawal time: 22 June 2023 18:00（UTC+8）

What are the utilities of Metacade?

The $MCADE token within the Metacade ecosystem has the following utilities:

Deflationary Tokenomics: Metacade has a unique algorithm that is directly calibrated to actual revenue, time, and introduction of new tokens. This allows Metacade to control the reduction of circulating supply, hence benefiting anyone holding the $MCADE token.

Staking: There will be ongoing opportunities to stake and accrue rewards in $MCADE tokens by locking up your position and just chilling in preparation for the gaming bull run.

Earn $MCADE as a content contributor on the platform each week while building your status in the community.

Refer Metacade to communities and gaming partners and receive $MCADE upon successful onboarding to the community and platform.

Enrol in game tests, review groups, competitions and partner related activities to earn $MCADE and other tokens and prizes.

What does the project ecosystem include?

The Metacade Platform includes the following zones:

Arcade: Playable demos, premium web2 and web 3 games will be listed for Metacaders to access, play and review.

Community: Come and enjoy all the latest gaming alpha with articles, announcements, career opportunities, gigs and much much more.

Tournaments: Our Premium Partners will list the very best e-sports and gaming tournaments each week for you to enter or you can join the Metacade e-sports team and compete.

Feed: We have the very best Twitch and YouTube streamers delivering the very best gaming content directly into our platform so you don't have to go anywhere else.

Staking: Check out the latest staking opportunities we have to offer and learn more about the $MCADE token utilities and the plan moving forward.

Partner Showcases: Explore the exceptional development partners and game creators on our platform. Play their games, find work opportunities and get involved in the gaming community.

These components work together to create a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem within Metacade, fostering community engagement, revenue generation, transparency, and safety for participants in the Web3 and blockchain gaming space.

