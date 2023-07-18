IncludeHealth Secures $1.5M TACFI Award from US Air Force to Reduce Injuries Among Service Members and Expand Digital Musculoskeletal Platform

Columbus, OH, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncludeHealth, a leading digital musculoskeletal (MSK) solution provider, announced that the US Air Force has awarded it a $1.5 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI). The funding will support the expansion of IncludeHealth's innovative hybrid MSK platform to reduce musculoskeletal injuries among service members. The award comes in collaboration with the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron (2nd ASOS).

Musculoskeletal injuries (MSI) are a significant challenge for the military, leading to numerous medical visits, lost duty days, and high healthcare costs. Moreover, MSI is the primary reason for medical discharge from the military, causing lapses in training and decreasing mission readiness.

IncludeHealth's groundbreaking digital MSK platform leverages computer vision, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to optimize musculoskeletal health and performance - anytime, anywhere, without requiring sensors. The TACFI award will enable IncludeHealth to enhance its platform's capabilities further. The company plans to autonomously deliver mission-specific training protocols while collecting advanced and objective performance data to evaluate physical performance and prevent musculoskeletal injuries more effectively.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the US Air Force and the 2nd ASOS to apply our platform to the needs of the DoD," said IncludeHealth CEO Ryan Eder. "Musculoskeletal injuries are a major cause of lost productivity and disability in the military, and we believe our technology can objectively evaluate performance and de-risk the potential for musculoskeletal injuries."

"We are excited to be partnering with IncludeHealth on this important project," said Chris Myers, Ph.D., CSCS, CISSN Human Performance and Strength and Conditioning Specialist at 2nd ASOS. "Data-driven insights into mission readiness among our service members is a top priority, and we look forward to working with IncludeHealth to bring this innovative technology to fruition."

IncludeHealth partners with musculoskeletal providers such as health systems, physical therapy networks, and orthopedic practices to digitize care and extend reach beyond the clinic. The innovations developed through this TACFI effort will also be available to IncludeHealth’s commercial customers, further advancing musculoskeletal care across the industry.

About IncludeHealth

IncludeHealth partners with musculoskeletal providers to extend their services beyond the clinic and unlock hybrid care models. Powered by computer vision, IncludeHealth's platform digitizes physical therapy and delivers personalized, measured, and interactive care directly through patients' devices without additional hardware or downloads. Recognized with over 40 innovation and health awards, IncludeHealth's platform is utilized by health systems, physical therapy networks, orthopedic practices, and the government for remote therapeutic monitoring, value-based care, and more. To learn more, visit www.includehealth.com.

