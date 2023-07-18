Tower Semiconductor Announces its 2023 Annual Technical Global Symposium

Addressing Analog Technologies for a More Intelligent and Sustainable World Highlighting Recent Technology Development and Roadmap



The event will take place in the US, Europe, and China

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 18, 2023 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its annual Technical Global Symposium for 2023, taking place in-person in three locations worldwide – USA, Europe, and China. During the event, the company will present recent technology developments and future roadmap of its premier analog technology solutions focusing on sustainability, green energy, and AI / intelligent driven applications in a broad range of markets including connectivity, IoT, networking, high-end imaging, sensing, medical, automotive, industrial, and consumer.

The conferences will feature a keynote session by Tower’s CEO, Mr. Russell Ellwanger, detailed technology sessions by Company’s experts providing information on Company’s best-in-class RF SOI, SiGe, SiPho, Power Management, Imaging and Non-Imaging sensors, and Displays, as well as its leading design enablement services and tools.

This year’s TGS events offer once again the opportunity for in-person networking and learnings with multiple opportunities for direct engagement between our existing and future customers with the Company’s executives and technical content experts. The company is looking forward to these interactions.

The 2023 TGS events will be hosted on the following dates and locations:

• Amsterdam, Netherlands – September 6, 2023 - registration.

• Shanghai, China – September 12, 2023 - registration.

• Santa Clara, California – November 15, 2023 - registration.

For additional information, agenda and registration please visit the event page here.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy by STMicroelectronics. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

