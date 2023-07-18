Recording of LHV Group's 18 July investor webinar

English Estonian

To give an overview of the 2023 Q2 and half-year financial results, LHV Group organised an investor meeting webinar on 18 July. An overview of the company's progress was given Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Group, Meelis Paakspuu, CFO of LHV Group and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.



The live coverage was followed by 28 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnqr39Ylsa8.

Presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Presentation_2023-Q2-EN.pdf.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



