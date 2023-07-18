Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Research Report 2023: F. Hoffman-La Roche, Danaher, and Agilent Technologies Lead the Market

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents, Equipment, Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious, Autoimmune Diseases), Research, Forensic), End-users (Diagnostic laboratories, Research Institute), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunohistochemistry market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating it to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the extensive application of immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests in the diagnosis and management of cancer.

Moreover, the development of companion diagnostics and their integration with IHC techniques have paved the way for personalized medicine, supporting the drug development and approval processes.

This integration has expanded the market potential, improved patient outcomes, encouraged research collaboration, and created growth opportunities for the immunohistochemistry market.

Histological Stain is expected to account for the largest share for by reagents segment

In 2022, immunohistochemistry histological stains market accounted for the largest share. In immunohistochemistry, the relative localization of the target can be obtained by visualizing all relative targets in one slide with the help of multiple staining techniques.

Multiple staining is the detection of two or more targets on a single slide, and it can be done by sequential staining, simultaneous staining, and multi-step staining using dyes. Hence, the advanced ability to multiplex antigenic sites in a single tissue section presents an experimental and ease-of-use advantage, which is expected to drive the market for histological stains.

Research applications segment accounted for the second-largest share of the application segment

In 2022, research applications accounted for the second largest share. IHC in research applications includes anti-tumor drug development and biomarker discovery.

IHC helps to investigate the expression of specific proteins and co-localization of proteins within the membrane, cytoplasm, or nucleus to study the altered expression in normal and abnormal cells, more specifically to investigate the cancer proteome. High-throughput automated IHC platforms used in research applications help to maintain the uniformity of staining between slides.

Due to these advantages, IHC techniques are also widely used in developmental (embryological) studies, stem cell research, and drug testing.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the immunohistochemistry market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in as it is a high-growth market, which is characterized by the fast adoption of the latest technologically advanced products (like assays and diagnostic kits) in research and clinical applications. This factor, coupled with the increasing geriatric population in the region are the key drivers for fast growth rate.

Competitive landscape

The prominent players in this market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US). Other major players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), Abcam plc (UK), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) among others.

