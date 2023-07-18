Global Indoor Farming Technology Markets to 2028: Lighting Systems Propel Growth, Providing Optimal Conditions for Plant Growth and Increased Yields

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Farming Technology Market by Growing System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid), Facility Type, Component, Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers & Ornamentals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The indoor farming technology market is projected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2028 from USD 20.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7%

The demand for indoor farming technology is driven by the growth in the glass or poly greenhouse industry, which accounts for most of the indoor farming technology market.

Numerous factors influence the growth of glass or poly greenhouses for indoor farming. First, a spike in indoor farming projects has been prompted by the rising demand for locally grown and fresh produce, and greenhouses offer an effective and controlled setting to meet this demand.

By growing systems, Hydroponics is projected to dominate during the forecast period.

Hydroponics has witnessed significant demand and market growth in recent years, driven by the various advantages it offers to meet the evolving needs of consumers and the agricultural industry.

One key advantage is the ability of hydroponic systems to provide a consistent and reliable supply of fresh produce throughout the year, irrespective of seasonal limitations. This year-round production capability aligns with the increasing consumer demand for locally sourced and sustainably grown fruits, vegetables, and herbs.

By facility type, the market for indoor vertical farm is projected in high demand.

Indoor vertical farms have gained popularity due to the increasing demand for fresh, locally-grown produce and the rapid growth of the market for sustainable agricultural practices. These farms offer several advantages that align with evolving consumer preferences and market trends.

Firstly, vertical farms provide a reliable and consistent supply of high-quality products throughout the year, regardless of seasonal limitations. This year-round production capability ensures a steady and consistent supply to meet the demands of consumers and retailers, reducing dependence on imported or out-of-season produce.

By component, the market for lighting systems of indoor farming technology is projected in market share

Lighting systems play a crucial role in indoor vertical farming, and their advantages have contributed to the increasing demand and market growth in the industry.

One key advantage is the ability of lighting systems to provide precise control over the light spectrum, intensity, and photoperiod, mimicking optimal natural conditions for plant growth. This level of control enables growers to optimize crop production, enhance plant development, and increase yields.

By crop type, the market for fruits and vegetable cultivation in indoor farming technology is projected in high demand.

The growth of fruits and vegetables in indoor farming technology has witnessed significant demand and market growth due to various factors. Consumers increasingly seek locally grown, fresh, and pesticide-free produce, which can be efficiently provided by indoor farming systems.

These technologies offer precise control over environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity, lighting, and nutrient levels, creating optimal growing conditions for different crops. The ability to cultivate fruits and vegetables year-round, regardless of seasonal limitations, meets the demand for consistent supply and reduces dependence on imported or out-of-season produce.

Indoor farming also enables the cultivation of a wide range of crops, including leafy greens, herbs, tomatoes, strawberries, and even exotic or rare varieties, catering to the diverse preferences of consumers.

Asia Pacific will significantly contribute towards market growth during the forecast period.

The demand for indoor farming technology is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region, where there has been an increase in foreign business lines investing in agricultural operations to solely meet crop growers' demands for crops of export quality.

Additionally, the farming sector in the Asia Pacific area has been moving away from traditional agricultural practices systems and towards technological and creative ones. These changes result in the upgrading of crop management strategies for improved crop premium value. In 2020, the Asia Pacific region's indoor farming technology market held around 30.7% of the global market's value.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 262 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growth in Trend of Year-Round Crop Production to Drive Market

Fruits & Vegetables Segment Dominated European Market in 2022

Hydroponics Segment Dominated Market Across All Regions Between 2023 and 2028

China to be the Most Lucrative Market for Indoor Farming Technology

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Fresh Foods with Higher Nutritive Value

Need for Higher Yields Using Limited Space and Water

Lesser Impact of External Weather Conditions

Restraints

High Initial Investments

Limitations on Types of Crops Grown

Lack of Government Incentives and High Prices of Hydroponically Grown Produce Dissuading Market Adoption

Opportunities

Development of Innovative and Cost-Effective Technologies

Production of Biopharmaceutical Products

Challenges

Lack of Adequate Funding

Shortage in Availability of Skilled Workforce

Risk of Equipment Failure and Delay in Learning Curve Among Growers

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Supply

System Providers

Technology Providers

Consulting and Management Service Providers

End-users

Technology Analysis

Technological Advancements

Mobile Applications and Data Tracking for Assessment of Real-Time Information

Case Study Analysis

Lumigrow's Customers Use Grow Light Sensors to Manage Light

Signify's Led Lighting Solution for Goodleaf to Increase Perennial Food Production

Company Profiles

Major Players

Signify Holding

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

Scotts Company LLC

Netafim

Heliospectra Ab

Argus Control Systems Limited

Lumigrow

Weisstechnik

Priva

Logiqs B.V.

Illumitex

Amhydro

Richel Group

Vertical Farm Systems

Hydroponic System International

Certhon

Bluelab

Barton Breeze

Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc

Greener Crops

Other Players/Startups

Sensaphone

Freight Farms

Climate Control Systems

Sky Greens

Sananbio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itwhr5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment