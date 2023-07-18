Global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2031: Players Include Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems, Excelitas Technologies, Instro Precision and L3Harris Technologies

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dismounted Soldier Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst's report on the global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2023 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market from 2023 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the Plasmonic Materials market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global Plasmonic Materials market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Plasmonic Materials market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global Plasmonic Materials market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global Plasmonic Materials market. Key players operating in the global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market profiled in this report.

Companies Mentioned

ASELSAN A.S.

Atos SE

Blackned GmbH

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

Instro Precision Limited

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Roke

Rolta India Limited

Safran Electronics & Defense

SAVOX Communications Oy Ab (Ltd.)

Senop Oy

TELDAT Sp. z o.o. sp.k.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Thales Group

Viettel High Technology Industries Corporation

Key Questions Answered in Global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by Plasmonic Materials across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global Plasmonic Materials market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031?

Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Key Trends

3.6. Regulatory Framework



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview - Global Industry Overview

4.2. Ecosystem Analysis

4.3. Technology Roadmap

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis



5. Global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis, by Type

5.1. Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

5.1.1. Augmented Reality (AR) Head Mounted Display (HMD)

5.1.2. Pre-shot Threat Detection (PTD) System

5.1.3. Smart Ballistic Glasses

5.1.4. Command and Control Information Systems (C2IS)

5.1.5. Smartwatch

5.1.6. Laser Target Acquisition System

5.1.7. Blue Force Tracking (BFT) Device

5.1.8. IP Radios

5.1.9. Tactical Terminal Tablet

5.1.10. Others

5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



6. Global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031

6.1.1. Enemy Tracking

6.1.2. Reports and Analysis

6.1.3. Mission Planning

6.1.4. Navigation

6.1.5. 3D Visualization

6.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis, by End-user

7.1. Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis & Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2031

7.1.1. Defense

7.1.2. Homeland Security

7.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



8. Global Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region



9. North America Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Dismounted Soldier Systems Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Assessment



15. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)



16. Go To Market Strategy

