Emerging Trends and Investment Opportunities in Drone Technologies for Aerospace and Defense - 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones in Aerospace and Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)-colloquially known as 'drones'-have been a much-used part of advanced militaries' arsenals for many decades. From the RQ-2 Pioneer used in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm, to the MQ-9 Reaper used in current conflicts in Syria, the US, in particular, has led the way in the development and utilization of unmanned capabilities. This has been due in part to the high financial threshold for R&D, and subsequent export controls on US platforms.

However, other producers are beginning to develop viable, affordable platforms, and, subsequently, there will likely be an increased horizontal proliferation of unmanned capabilities. For example, China has developed a range of UAVs such as the Guizhou WZ-7 Soaring Dragon. Recent conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and the ongoing war in Ukraine have demonstrated the tactical effectiveness of relatively cheap UAVs such as the TB2 Bayraktar, as well as the potential of militarized COTS drones and loitering munitions.



This report provides an overview of the drone technologies theme, outlining advances in technology and key programs, highlighting emerging market trends and providing insight into current procurement or research trends.



Key Highlights

Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the drone technologies market and global geopolitical environment.

Analysis of the impact drone technology could have in commercial and defense missions.

Scope

The key technological challenges that operators and developers face are covered.

The investment opportunities for commercial and defense applications in the drone technologies value chain are covered.

Highlights from the range of different development programs currently being undertaken by various firms, including tactical, operational, and strategic drones, as well as loitering munitions and weaponized COTS UAS.

Reasons to Buy

Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the drone technologies theme.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Use cases

Timeline

Value Chain

Airframes

Payloads

Communications

Sensors

Powerplants

Flight computer

Mission and payload control

Communication subsystem

Companies

Public companies

Private companies

Sector Scorecards

Aeospace and defense sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology



A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

AeroVironment

AgEagle

Airbus

Amprius

BAE Systems

Boeing

Draganfly Innovations

Elbit Systems

Elistair

Filtronic

Hensoldt

Honeywell

Indra

Kongsberg

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

L3Harris

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Mynaric

Northrop Grumman

Orbital UAV

Parrot

PrecisionHawk

Ramco

Raytheon Technologies

Rheinmetall Defence

Rolls-Royce

SoftBank

Teledyne FLIR

Textron

Thales

Thales Alenia Space

Volatus Aerospace

Acecore Technologies

Aegis Power

AheadX

Alva Industries

Anduril

Area-I

Ascent Aerosystems

Aurora Flight Sciences

Autel Robotics

AVIC

Baykar

Black Swift

Blue Vigil

Botlink

CAIG

Censys Technologies

Cheerson

Collins Aerospace

Commtact

Currawong Engineering

Delair

DeltaQuad

DJI

Doodle Labs

DroneDeploy

General Atomics

Griffon Aerospace

HAPSMobile

Harris Aerial

Height Technologies

Hubsan

Iris Automation

Iris Automation

Iris Automation

Kespry

Lycoming

MBDA

Meteksan Defense

Nexter

Northwest UAV

Prismatic

Raven Aerostar

Robot Aviation

Rotax

Sierra Nevada Corp

Sonaca

Stratospheric Platforms

TAI

Tao Group

Teal Drones

Tekever

Uavos

Ukrspecsystems

UVX Technologies

Vertiq

Wingtra

Yuneec

Z3 Technology

ZALA





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9x7hno



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.