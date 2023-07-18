Affitrum is Disrupting the Digital Advertising Industry and Addressing Fraud

COLUMBIA, PA, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affitrum, a revolutionary digital advertising platform, is leveraging blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle the ad industry’s $450 billion fraud cases. The project is committed to eliminating existing challenges and providing stakeholders with a fair, transparent, and privacy-focused platform. By integrating AI into the digital advertising market, Affitrum will enable marketers to process enormous volumes of data with unprecedented levels of efficiency and speed. Therefore, offering businesses researched-backed insight into customer behavior, preferences, and pain points.





AI will allow marketers to harness predictive analytics. And through numerous data processing schemes, these tools can identify trends and patterns that human analysts miss. Affitrum utilizes AI to automate routine tasks such as content scheduling, creation, and posting.

AI and Blockchain in Digital Advertising

Affitrum aims to tackle fake news and unethical advertising by building a community-powered platform where members can vote against advertisers with questionable practices. And by leveraging advanced AI software, the project hopes to offer timely data-driven insight and metrics to content creators. The establishment of a feedback channel will enable marketers to refine their ads and measure performances against competitors in a more organized and efficient manner.

Affitrum leverages smart contracts and blockchain to run a trustless and automated system between advertisers, users, and publishers. These technologies will define the terms of ad campaigns, therefore guarantee verifiable performance metrics, audience targeting, and appropriate compensation models. In a nutshell, Affitrum seeks to enable marketers and publishers to build a stable environment, shape the future of AdTech via the TRUM Ecosystem, and utilize new technologies to deliver a decentralized platform.

Speaking on the impact of blockchain on the ad industry, Jake Hanold, CEO of Affitrum states that true sovereignty will only exist when traditional systems are displaced. “True internet-based sovereignty will emerge if decentralized blockchain protocols begin to displace the centralized web services that currently dominate the Internet. The future Internet will be distributed and open,” the CEO says.

The Affitrum Ecosystem

Affitrum is utilizing blockchain technology to significantly reduce fraud in the digital advertising industry. It integrates a consensus mechanism—Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS)—that guarantees legitimate user interactions and impressions are recorded. With this algorithm, Affitrum will restore advertisers’ trust and confidence in the sector.

Affitrum introduces increased efficiency, enhanced user privacy, community governance, fair remuneration for participants, and transparency to the industry. It also runs a dual token economy to provide a sustainable and seamless platform for fast transactions. The $AFFI and $TRUM tokens have been deployed and will serve separate purposes.

$AFFI will power the Affitrum ecosystem and will be used for airdrop campaigns, promotion of the Affitrum Initiative, and the future TRUM Ecosystem. $TRUM, on the other hand, will give life to the Affitrum Network and its development. It will also fuel token presales, AI Metasphere, DEX Ad Exchange, DAO, and the Affitrum Blockchain.

Per the team, the TRUM presale kicked off on Saturday, July 15, 2023, and is expected to last two weeks (Saturday, July 29, 2023). Scheduled to take place on the Affitrum Launchpad, Ethereum (Arbitrum chain ETH) is the purchase token.

About Affitrum

Affitrum is a revolutionary digital advertising project that leverages web3 technologies to resolve existing issues plaguing the ad industry. It aims to dispel fraud while delivering a transparent, efficient, sustainable, and privacy-focused platform with considerable compensation.

