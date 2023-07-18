Art event in hot July! Time Gravity - 2023 Chengdu Biennale is grandly opened today

Chengdu, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated Time Gravity - 2023 Chengdu Biennale, guided by the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism and organized by the Chengdu Art Museum, is grandly opened at the Chengdu Art Museum. Spanning two landmark art museums with a total area of over 70,000 m2, the exhibition showcases 476 art works by 235 artists from 22 countries and regions, encompassing various mediums such as easel painting, sculpture, image, and installation.







Time Gravity - 2023 Chengdu Biennale





In this Biennale, Fan Di'an, Chairman of China Artists Association, is the Academic Committee Director, Wang Shaoqiang, Director of Guangdong Museum of Art, is the Chief Curator, and Lu Peng, an art historian, serves as the Artistic Director. They lead Wu Hongliang, President of Beijing Fine Art Academy, Zhang Zikang, Director of CAFA Art Museum, Philip Dodd, former President of the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London, and other well-known curators at home and abroad to form a curatorial team, and plans nine exhibition sections: Instant Eternity, THE SIGHT OF THE STARS MAKES ME DREAM (Van Gogh), Sensing the Unknown, Spatial Perception, A Thought in A Gaze, Future Archaeology, Echoes of the Earth, Where the Heart Goes and Constellations. Among the participating artists are not only famous Chinese artists such as Xu Bing, Sui Jianguo, Zhou Chunya, He Duoling, Zhang Xiaogang and Ding Yi, but also top overseas artists such as David Hockney, Timm Ulrichs and Nam June Paik. Together, they will bring a lot of classic art and contemporary works at home and abroad to the audience in Chengdu, many of which are specially created for this Biennale, and there will be the first exhibition of new works by masters.



In terms of internationalization, the curatorial team specially invites Philip Dodd, former President of the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in London, and Philipp Ziegler, Head of the Curatorial Department at the ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe. Overseas artists come from 20 countries, and many of the works on display involve cross-border mix and match of technology and art, data and art, biotechnology, intelligent technology and other categories, such as robot devices, mix media devices, interactive devices with mobile phone applications as interfaces, interactive virtual reality devices, and interactive graphics and sounds.



24 parallel exhibitions of Biennale all over Chengdu have also been launched one after another, bringing together nearly 1,000 pieces/groups of works by more than 500 artists. Almost all the important local art museums, art centers and institutions in Chengdu participate in the parallel exhibition section of this Biennale. The "Time Gravity - 2023 Chengdu Biennale" academic symposium has invited more than 30 renowned domestic and international art museum directors, critics, and curators from six countries to gather in the City of Hibiscus. The symposium focuses on two main themes: "The Development of Art Museums in the New Era and Urban Construction" and "History and Future: Relationship between Urban Development and Art". Starting from the local context and facing the global perspective, in-depth discussions will be conducted on various issues such as the relationship between the city and the public, boundaries and integration, and the relationship between humans and nature.



On the occasion of the 2023 Chengdu Biennale, Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games, which also has international influence, will be held in Chengdu on July 28. In order to better present the light of youth, this Chengdu Biennale specially invites many young artists to participate in the exhibition to show new ideas, new creativity and new art. Tianfu culture with unique humanistic charm gave birth to Chengdu's artistic temperament and pursuit of being open and inclusive, which created the largest number of visitors to the 2021 Chengdu Biennale in the world, with the audience exceeding 1.1 million, and became the art event of Park City and the art brand of Chengdu!



The exhibition will be officially opened to the public free of charge at Chengdu Art Museum on July 17 and will last until November 2023!



Exhibition Name: Time Gravity - 2023 Chengdu Biennale Exhibition Time: July 16, 2023-November 2023 Opening Time: July 16, 2023 Venue: Area A and B of Chengdu Art Museum in Tianfu Art Park, Chengdu (Chengdu Tianfu Art Museum, Chengdu Museum of Contemporary Art)



Guidance Unit: Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism Organizer: Chengdu Art Museum Academic Committee Director: Fan Di'an Chief Curator: Wang Shaoqiang Artistic Director: Lu Peng



Curatorial team (in the order of section planning): Wang Shaoqiang, Philip Dodd (UK), Philipp Ziegler (Germany), Zhang Zikang, Ji Shaofeng, Wu Hongliang, Yu Ke, Xiang Liping, Jiang Jun



Academic Committee of the exhibition (sorted by last name strokes): Guan Yuda, He Duoling, Huang Zongxian, Lu Hong, Li Qingke, Liu Jiakun, Wang Duanting, Yang Wei, Yang Xiaoyan, Zhou Chunya



