Global Electronic Contract Assembly Market to Reach $251.6 Billion by 2028: Rising Penetration of 5G Presents Opportunities

The electronic contract assembly market is projected to reach US$ 251.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028.



Electronic contract assembly plays a crucial role in the manufacturing and assembly of electronic components and systems. The companies specializing in electronic contract assembly market provide a range of services, including surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, through-hole assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, electromechanical assembly, system integration, testing and inspection, and final product packaging.

The market caters to various sectors, such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and telecommunications. The increasing complexity and miniaturization of electronic devices drive the electronic contract assembly market. As electronic devices become more advanced, they require detailed and precise assembly processes that may be challenging for small and medium-sized companies to handle in-house. Outsourcing to electronic contract assembly market providers allows companies such as Samsung, Intel, and Microsoft to access specialized expertise, advanced equipment, and economies of scale.



The growing advancement in telecommunication networks is bringing higher speeds, better reliability, and lower latency. Various key players are enhancing the 5G infrastructure in developing countries. For instance, in August 2021, Indosat Ooredoo, an Indonesian communications service provider, signed a partnership agreement with Ericsson to launch commercial 5G services in the nation's capital, Jakarta.

Similarly, in February 2023, Siemens launched its first industry-ready 5G routers in India. Such commercial 5G networks serve various applications such as intralogistics, autonomous machines, industrial edge, remote diagnostics, augmented reality, assisted work, wireless backhaul, edge computing, and mobile equipment. This 5G telecommunication network is the key enabler of applications such as intelligent automation, smart manufacturing, and connected mobility. Moreover, the growing 5G infrastructure is propelling the demand for new smartphones.

The smartphone manufacturing industry is one of the industries witnessing a growing number of outsourcing electronic manufacturing contracts in electronic contract assembly market. Thus, the rising number of smartphones, smart manufacturing, and intelligent automation owing to the increasing penetration of the 5G network is expected to offer lucrative the electronic contract assembly market opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $142.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $251.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

