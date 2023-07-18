Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Projected to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2029: Growing Demand for Single CABG Surgeries Drives Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market size is expected to reach $20.6 billion by 2029, rising at a market growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Single CABG surgery is mostly used procedure in the coronary artery bypass graft to bypass one blocked artery. Hence, Single CABG is anticipated to acquire more than 34% share of the market by 2029. Coronary heart disease, one of the main causes of death worldwide, is frequently treated by CABG.

A "Global action plan for the control and prevention of NCDs 2013-2020" was one of several international strategies adopted in 2013 by WHO Member States to lessen the burden of preventable NCDs.

By 2025, this plan hopes to achieve nine voluntary, worldwide targets that will lower the number of early deaths caused by NCDs by 25%. Two of the goals are specifically geared toward preventing and managing CVDs. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising applications of CABG, growing incidence of cardiac disorders, and dearth of skilled professionals.



Restoring blood flow to the heart is part of a coronary artery bypass graft (CABG). If a person's arteries start to block, surgery is a viable option. A CABG procedure could lower the risk of having a heart attack. The most frequent type of heart surgery performed is a CABG. In addition, the market is expanding due to the growing number of applications for CABG.

The World Health Organization estimates that 17.9 million people globally die from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), making them the leading cause of mortality. Heart attacks and strokes account for more than four out of every five CVD-related fatalities, with people under 70 accounting for a third of these untimely demises. Therefore, the primary driver driving market expansion is the rapidly rising prevalence of cardiac issues, such as heart blockage, particularly among elderly individuals.



However, according to data from 194 Member States, 65 million people are expected to work in global health by 2020, up 29% since the Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health: Workforce 2030 in 2016. According to the WHO, 10 million workers in the health industry will be needed by 2030, largely in low- or lower-middle-income countries. As a result, it is anticipated that market expansion may be hindered in the years that follow due to the current global shortage of skilled personnel.

Strategies Deployed in the Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jan-2023: Terumo collaborated with Siemens Healthineers, a medical technology company. The collaboration focuses on reinforcing cardiac care in India. This collaboration aims at making better heart care available to more people.

Jul-2022: Medtronic came into partnership with CathWorks, an Israel-based primarily into developing diagnoses and treatments for coronary artery diseases. The agreement includes investment by Medtronic of up to $75 million in the Israel Based company, and co-promotion of CathWorks' FFRangio System in the US, Japan, and Europe.

Feb-2022: Terumo Health Outcomes, a part of Terumo Medical Corporation signed an agreement with Corazon, a provider of consulting, interim management, and recruitment services intended for vascular, neuroscience, and heart specialty programs. The partnership consolidates the company's position in the digital healthcare market.

Mergers and Acquisitions:

Aug-2022: Medtronic completed the acquisition of Affera, a US-based developer of medical devices. The acquisition of Affera broadens the acquiring company's cardiac ablation platform.

Feb-2022: Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of Baylis Medical Company, a Canada-based developer of medical devices. This acquisition enables the acquiring company to incorporate Baylis' platforms within its existing electrophysiology and structural heart offerings, thereby reinforcing its market position.

Geographical Expansions:

Dec-2022: Stryker established a new Neurovascular (NV) lab in Haryana, India. The new R&D lab is equipped with advanced technology and aims at advancing stroke care innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sep-2022: Terumo opened a new manufacturing plant in Costa Rica. The new facility would manufacture the company's complete range of custom perfusion circuits, which are used in cardiovascular surgery.

Mar-2022: Boston Scientific expanded its global footprint by setting up a new R&D center in Maharashtra, India. The expansion intends to leverage the country's R&D expertise. Further, the new center would provide knowledge to each of the company's therapy areas.

Scope of the Study

By Procedure

Single CABG Surgery

Double CABG Surgery

Triple CABG Surgery

Quadruple CABG Surgery

By Method

Off-pump

On-pump

Minimally Invasive Direct

By End-use

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Genesee BioMedical, Inc.

Vitalitec International Medizintechnik GmbH (Peters Surgical)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vao7h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment