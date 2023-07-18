TREASURY SHARES EXCEEDING 5% OF SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with Section 28 and 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, it is hereby announced that Pandora as of today owns a total of 4,460,325 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,460,325), hereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.



Pandora is the world’s largest jewellery brand. The company designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through more than 6,500 points of sale, including more than 2,500 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewellery at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and has set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across its own operations and value chain by 2030. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated revenue of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.

