Global Dental Burs Market to Reach $777.8 Million by 2029: Dental Clinics Lead as Key End-users

The "Global Dental Burs Market 2023 - 2029" report



The Global Dental Burs Market size is expected to reach $777.8 million by 2029, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.



Dental Clinics is one of the major End-users of Dental Burs as there is an increase in cavities and illnesses like tooth loss, infection, and trauma, globally. Thereby, Dental Clinics generated $211.4 million revenue in 2022.

In accordance with the Global Burden of Disease report from the WHO, about 3.5 billion people worldwide are thought to have oral health issues, primarily dental caries. In addition, dental burs are more often required due to the rise in the number of procedures needed to correct dental issues like overcrowding, overbites, gaps between teeth, and crooked teeth.

For instance, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that by the time adults are in their forties, about 40% will have oral and dental conditions such as periodontal disease. In 2020, Sub-Saharan Africa had among the highest incidence rates for oral diseases. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising number of dental laboratories using CAD/CAM technology, increasing popularity of dental tourism, and high changing frequency of dental burs.



Computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is gaining popularity in the dental industry because of its accuracy in dental restoration and digital orthodontics. As CAD/CAM technology has grown in popularity, fewer temporary bridges and crowns are required for dental restoration surgeries, which results in quicker recovery times and fewer doctor visits.

Manufacturers are responding to the demands of dental professionals and the expanding dental tourism market by developing cutting-edge goods. Turkey, Mexico, Thailand, India, and Hungary are the top international destinations for dental tourists. A significant percentage of international dental tourists stay in Mexico. India typically cares for patients from Asia and a few Americans, unlike Hungary, which treats patients from Europe.



Scope of the Study

By Application

Cavity Preparation

Orthodontics

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Others

By Material

Diamond Burs

Stainless Steel

Carbide

By End-use

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

COLTENE Holding AG

Kerr Corporation (Envista Holdings Corporation)

MANI, Inc.

Komet Dental

Brasseler USA (Carousel Capital)

Shofu Dental GmbH

Prima Dental Group

