KnowBe4 partners with Egress to enhance organizations’ inbound and outbound email security defenses

Egress also launches adaptive security architecture, which dynamically adjusts email security controls based on aggregated data including KnowBe4’s user risk score

Boston, US - July 18, 2023 – KnowBe4 and Egress have announced their partnership to provide organizations with a proactive approach to defending against advanced inbound and outbound threats, and transform the way in which they manage human risk in email. This integration enables Egress to feed KnowBe4’s user risk score into its adaptive security model as an additional intelligence source. The provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, KnowBe4, enables employees to make smarter security decisions to help manage the ongoing problem of social engineering and provides enterprise-grade reporting across an organization and for individual users. Egress, a cybersecurity company that uses artificial intelligence to detect and prevent inbound and outbound threats, is the first provider globally to offer adaptive security for cloud email.

Tony Pepper, CEO at Egress comments: “Partnering with KnowBe4 to further augment our aggregated human risk score is an exciting opportunity for our customers. Both KnowBe4 and Egress recognize that people represent the biggest risk to organizations and are most vulnerable when using email. Managing this human risk requires the implementation of both dynamic technical controls and tailored security awareness. This partnership will enable joint customers to leverage the combined value of both offerings to ensure they are best prepared for new and emerging threats before they have even materialized.”

Unlike any other email security product on the market, Egress generates aggregated individual risk scores by augmenting product telemetry, open-source intelligence, and behavioral data with threat intelligence taken from any third-party security application via a two-way open API. When a score reaches a higher risk threshold, products in the Intelligent Email Security platform automatically adapt their controls to defend against advanced phishing threats, human error, and data exfiltration. Following today’s announcement, Egress’ risk score will be enriched by KnowBe4’s user data.

Stu Sjouwerman, CEO at KnowBe4, stated: “We’re excited about the benefits this new partnership brings to our customers. An organizations’ cyber defenses are strongest when the offerings in their security ecosystem work together to address the human element. Through its adaptive security model, Egress turns data into action, and our joint customers will benefit from human risk scores that are enriched by the data KnowBe4 generates.”

Adaptive security as part of the Intelligent Email Security platform is now available for organizations worldwide. Existing Egress customers will benefit from this update free of charge.

For more information, request a personalized product demonstration.

About Egress

As advanced persistent threats continue to evolve, we recognize that people are the biggest risk to organizations’ security and are most vulnerable when using email.

Egress is the only cloud email security platform to continuously assess human risk and dynamically adapt policy controls, preparing customers to defend against advanced phishing attacks and outbound data breaches before they happen.

Trusted by the world’s biggest brands, Egress is private equity backed with offices in London, Sheffield, Cheltenham, New York, Boston, and Toronto.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world’s largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 60,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4’s Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.