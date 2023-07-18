DSV, 1043 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1043



On 27 April 2023, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1031. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 27 April 2023 until 24 July 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,500 million, and no more than 5,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.28% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-47 2,940,393 1,349.78 3,968,892,402 48: 10 July 2023 35,000 1,413.71 49,479,956 49: 11 July 2023 31,843 1,434.61 45,682,442 50: 12 July 2023 34,000 1,447.46 49,213,745 51: 13 July 2023 33,000 1,462.60 48,265,780 52: 14 July 2023 33,000 1,474.12 48,645,874 Accumulated trading for days 1-52 3,107,236 1,354.96 4,210,180,199

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 5,644,250 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 2.58% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment