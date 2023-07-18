Plant-Based Bars Market Size to Hit USD 8.9 Billion by 2032; Rise in Vegetarian, Vegan, and Flexible Diets to Explode Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.1 billion in 2022 plant-based bars market will reach USD 8.9 billion by 2032. As more individuals adopt plant-based diets and look for healthier snack choices, the market for plant-based bars has grown significantly in recent years. A practical and wholesome on-the-go snack, plant-based bars are often produced from a mixture of fruits, seeds, nuts, cereals, and plant-based proteins. There is a vast variety of flavors and combinations of ingredients available in the market for plant-based bars. In order to produce bars that are equally nutritious and delicious, several businesses in this industry concentrate on employing premium, natural ingredients. Dates, almonds, cashews, peanuts, quinoa, chia seeds, and different fruits are typical components of plant-based bars.



Key Insight of the Plant-based Bars Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 13.6% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period. Vegetarians and vegans are a prevalent and rising community in Asia Pacific. Vegetarianism and veganism are associated with religious or cultural customs in several of the region's nations, including India. These communities thus have a high demand for plant-based goods, such as plant-based bars. In recent years, plant-based bars have become more prevalent in the region of the Asia-Pacific.



In the plant-based bars market, the organic segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.3% over the projection period.



The organic segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.3% over the projection period. Bars made of organic plants are frequently seen as being healthier than regular choices. The chemical additives and preservatives that are included in ordinary snack bars are frequently absent from organic goods. Organic plant-based bars are more likely to be chosen over conventional ones by customers who are worried about their health. Additionally, the availability of organic plant-based bars is expanding, which also adds to their rising appeal. Organic plant-based bars are becoming more often seen in supermarkets, health food stores, and internet sellers. Customers now find it simpler to attempt and add organic plant-based snacks into their meals as a result of this enhanced accessibility.



In the plant-based bars market, the energy bars segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.9% over the projection period.



The energy bars segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.9% over the projection period. People today frequently struggle to find the time to consume nourishing meals due to their hectic and fast-paced lifestyles. People on the run frequently choose energy bars because they offer an easy and portable source of nourishment that can be consumed at any time. In addition, the market for energy bars has expanded as sports and fitness activities become more and more popular. Energy bars are frequently used by fitness enthusiasts and athletes prior to, during, or following exercises to provide them with the nutrition and energy they need to perform at their highest level.



In the plant-based bars market, the Online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.8% over the projection period.

The Online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.8% over the projection period. Consumers now find it simpler to buy plant-based bars because of the ease of buying them online. Numerous plant-based bars are readily available from the convenience of one's home through online vendors. Online vendors frequently provide a selection of goods that address certain dietary requirements, such as free of gluten, dairy-free, or soy-free alternatives. This makes it simpler for customers looking for plant-based bars to identify ones that suit their needs. Additionally, plant-based bars are frequently priced competitively by online sellers. This is because online retailers often have fewer overhead expenses than conventional locations, which may result in lower pricing for customers. Online merchants frequently provide discounts, specials, and opportunities for bulk purchases, which lowers the price of plant-based bars for customers.

Plant-Based Bars Market Report Scope



Report Attribute Details



Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3,618.4 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 3.1 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 11.2% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players GNC Holdings, LLC,Rise Bar,MadeGood,Växa Bars,Clif Bar & Company,GoMacro, LLC,Kellogg's,Greens Gone Wild, LLC.,General Mills Inc. (LÄRABAR),88 ACRES Segments Covered Product, Distribution Channel Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Market Dynamics



Driver



The demand for wholesome snack alternatives has increased as people's knowledge of the value of healthy eating and the influence of nutrition on general health has increased. Because they place a strong focus on using natural, whole-food components, have fewer saturated fats, and have a greater fiber content than standard snack bars, plant-based bars are frequently seen as healthier options. The demand for plant-based bars is being driven by consumers looking for healthier alternatives.



Opportunity



The market for plant-based bars has lots of room for product variety and innovation. To produce products that stand out from the competition, manufacturers might experiment with unusual taste pairings, texture changes, and ingredient advancements. Superfoods, adaptogens, and other useful substances can provide value and satisfy certain customer needs.



Some of the major players operating in the plant-based bars market are:



• GNC Holdings, LLC

• Rise Bar

• MadeGood

• Växa Bars

• Clif Bar & Company

• GoMacro, LLC

• Kellogg's

• Greens Gone Wild, LLC.

• General Mills Inc. (LÄRABAR)

• 88 ACRES



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Nature



• Conventional

• Organic



By Product



• Granola/Cereal Bars

• Protein Bars



By Distribution Channel



• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

• Others



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million).All the segments have been analyzed global, regional, and country basis.The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part.The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight.The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



