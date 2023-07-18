Point Of Care Ultrasound Market Size to Surpass USD 3.00 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.3%

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Point of Care Ultrasound Market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.18 billion in 2023 to USD 10.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Point-of-care ultrasound (POC) is used for diagnostic imaging, and real-time imaging-guided interventions during surgical procedures, among others. There has been a transition towards outpatient care from inpatient care. A strong need for R&D activities by market companies to introduce superior products is set to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market, 2023-2030.”

Key Industry Development

November 2022 - Koninklijke Philips N.V., launched ‘Compact 5000’ which is a compact premium quality cart-based point-of-contact ultrasound. The new launch was at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).





Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a major driver of the POCUS market growth.

The increasing demand for POCUS in emergency settings is also expected to boost market growth.

The technological advancements in POCUS devices, such as the development of handheld and portable devices, are expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

The high cost of POCUS devices is a major challenge for market growth.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Leading Players in Point-of-care Ultrasound Market are, GE HealthCare (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (U.S.), ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd. (China), EDAN Instruments (China), TERASON DIVISION TERATECH CORPORATION (U.S.), CHISON Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Healcerion Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Butterfly Network, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH (Germany), Teknova Medical Systems Co. Ltd. (China), Advanced Instrumentations (Florida), DRE Medical (U.S.), DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Poland), Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China),

Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 3.00 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 1.18 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 214









Segmentation

Cart/Trolley Segment Led in 2022 Due to Its Great Adoption

On the basis of product, the market is divided into cart-based, and compact & hand-held. The cart/trolley segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to its great adoption of these services for point-of-care interventions such as emergency medicine, anaesthesia, and vascular access. Handheld segment has the highest CAGR due to new product launches by key players and demand for hand-held devices across healthcare settings.

The hospital's Segment Held a Dominant Share Due To the Demand For Ultrasound Imaging In Hospitals

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment is projected to have the largest share due to the strong demand for ultrasound imaging in hospitals' emergency care and intensive care units (ICUs). The clinic's segment accounted for a considerable point-of-care ultrasound market share owing to the increasing number of clinics offering ultrasound tests.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Emphasis Of The Key Market Players To Drive Market Growth

Increasing emphasis on the key market players in ultrasound devices is anticipated to drive the point-of-care ultrasound market growth. The demand for ultrasound systems for point-of-care applications is rising due to its portability, comparatively lower cost, and improved clinical efficiency of these systems. High demand for major key market players has been focusing on the development of technologically advanced products.

However, limitations with the portable devices in these applications are expected to hamper the point-of-care ultrasound market growth.

Regional Insights



North America To Lead Due To Introduction Of Innovative And Compact Ultrasound Devices

North America led the point-of-care ultrasound market share in the year 2022 due to the introduction of innovative and compact ultrasound devices. Rising awareness and adoption of ultrasound devices by healthcare professionals for point-of-care applications is set to drive market growth in the region.

Europe is set to be the second largest market in terms of the region due to a rising number of patients undergoing diagnostic screening for cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.





Competitive Landscape

R&D Initiatives For Launching Technologically Advanced Product Offerings By Key Market Players

The market is dominated by GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. as they are prominent players in medical imaging. These leading players are also engaged in various R&D initiatives for launching technologically advanced product offerings in the market. Other market players include Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. with diversified and robust product portfolio for ultrasound systems.

FAQ’s

How big is the Point of Care Ultrasound Market?

Point of care Ultrasound Market size was USD 1.18 Billion in 2023.

How fast is the Point of Care Ultrasound Market growing?

The Point of care Ultrasound Market will exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

