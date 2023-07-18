Global Vaporizer Market Report 2023: Increased Awareness Towards Personal Care Drives Growth

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaporizer Market By Product Type (Facial steamer, Hair Vaporizer, Nebulizer), By Application (Residential, Hospitals, Personal Care Services), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaporizer market size was valued at $1.16 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.97 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A vaporizer is a device that generates steam or a particular substance in the form of vapor, especially for medicinal inhalation. Using steam inhalation is a popular home cure for treating cold and sinus infection symptoms.

For lung conditions such as cystic fibrosis, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), inhalation therapy has been used for thousands of years. As a result, the market is being driven by increase in the number of people suffering from lung disorders, which is boosting the demand for vaporizers. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 455 000 deaths. Such a huge number of asthma patients is expected to boost the growth of the vaporizer market



Moreover, vaporizers are employed to improve skin texture, luster, and skin elasticity. Therefore, rise in the use of vaporizers for beauty care applications and increase in the expenditure of beauty care are the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, the market expansion is predicted to be fueled by improvements in the standard of living & quality of life of people, rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of vaporizer and technical advancements.



The global vaporizer market is being driven ahead by increase in the frequency of cough & cold owing to weather changes, weakened immunity, and allergies. The most prevalent infectious diseases that affect people are the common cold & cough. According to the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, adults have an average of 2-3 colds each year, and children have even more. All these factors are expected to fuel the vaporizer market growth since vaporizer can help in the cure of the cold and cough.



The vaporizer market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into the facial steamer, hair vaporizer, and nebulizer. Depending on the application, the market is categorized into residential, hospital, and personal care services. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online distribution channels. The offline segment is further bifurcated into pharmacies, hypermarkets, and convenience stores whereas the online segment is further bifurcated into direct and indirect distribution. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of cough & cold

Increased awareness towards personal care

Restraints

Risk of getting burned or scalded

Opportunities

Rise in the geriatric population

Rise in penetration of e-commerce

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the vaporizer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing vaporizer market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the vaporizer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global vaporizer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Residential

Hospitals

Personal Care Services

By Product Type

Facial steamer

Hair Vaporizer

Nebulizer

By Distribution Channel

Online

Sub-Segment

Direct

Indirect

Offline

Sub-Segment

Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Panasonic Corporation

Secura

Teleflex Incorporated

Drive DeVilbiss International

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

Garfield Commercial Enterprises, Inc.

Beurer GmbH

Felton Grimwade & Bosistos Pty Ltd

Revlon, Inc.

C&A Marketing, Inc.

Trudell Medical International

OMRON Corporation

Philip Morris International Inc.

Conair Corporation

