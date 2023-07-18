Data Center Cooling Market Size to Surpass USD 30.31 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7%

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global data center cooling market size was valued at USD 13.51 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 14.85 billion in 2023 to USD 30.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Rising Need to Increase Infra Budgets to Improve Business Growth to Boost Market Progress. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Data Center Cooling Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-center-cooling-market-101959





Data centers have gained significant traction in recent years as they are known to enhance an organization’s capability to store large volumes of data, thereby improving its efficiency. However, storing such massive quantities of data can overheat data centers as they consume a lot of electricity while doing so. Such high consumption of energy can not only increase companies’ financial burden but also cause several environmental concerns. These factors are expected to boost the data center cooling market growth during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development:

May 2023: The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) announced funding of USD 40 million for over 10 projects to introduce energy-efficient and high-performance data center cooling solutions. Data centers, which are used to keep storage systems, computers, and database infrastructure, account for nearly 2.2% of the total electricity usage in the U.S. Whereas, data center cooling accounts for up to 41% of total data center energy consumption.





Key Takeaways

Data center cooling market size in North America was USD 5.16 billion in 2022

Growing Preference for Cloud Servers Boosted Market Growth during COVID-19

High Cooling Capacity and Protection to Servers to Boost Demand for Data Center Cooling Solutions

Need for Long-Term Cooling Solutions to Boost Product Adoption in IT & Telecom Industry





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global data center cooling market are Asetek, Inc. (U.S.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Coolcentric (U.S.), Vertiv Group Corp. (U.S.), STULZ GMBH (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Nortek (Italy), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (U.S.), Munters (India)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 30.31 Billion Base Year 2022 Data Center Cooling Market Size in 2022 USD 13.51 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered Product, Data Center Type, Cooling Technique, Industry and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/data-center-cooling-market-101959





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Need to Increase Infra Budgets to Improve Business Growth to Boost Market Progress

Use of advanced technologies, such as IoT and Industry 4.0 has encouraged companies to increase their infrastructure spending. This factor will boost the adoption of innovative data center cooling techniques to optimize the consumption of electricity. This will make data centers more energy efficient.

Rules and regulations with respect to data protection may hamper market growth.





Segmentation

By Product

Air Conditioners

Precision Air Conditioners

Liquid Cooling

Air Handling Unit

Others (Air Economizers, Heat Rejection, Chillers)

By Data Center Type

Large Scale

Medium Scale

Small Scale

By Cooling Technique

Room-based Cooling

Rack-based Cooling

Row-based Cooling

By Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Others (Government & Defense, Education)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America Market to Gain Momentum with Growing Establishment of Data Centers

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022 as the region is known to have a large network of data centers. The U.S. has the highest number of data centers and the country has increased its investments in creating a robust IT infrastructure. These initiatives are estimated to augment the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific market will also show notable growth as data center operators across the region are focusing on enhancing consumer experience in terms of internet speed and latency.





Quick Buy - Data Center Cooling Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/101959





Competitive Landscape:

Companies to Engage in Strategic Partnerships to Expand Product Portfolio

The market players are signing partnership and acquisition agreements to boost their customer base. They are also increasing their investments in advanced technologies to create new products to cater to the unique demands of their end-users.





FAQs

How big is the data center cooling market?

The data center cooling market size was USD 13.51 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 30.31 billion by 2030.

How fast is the data center cooling market growing?

The data center cooling market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Small Cell 5G Network Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245