Image Recognition Market Size to Surpass USD 134.41 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4%

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global image recognition market size was valued at USD 38.02 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 43.60 billion in 2023 to USD 134.41 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The expansion is being driven by the growing deployment of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in precise, computerized, cost-effective, and accessible medical diagnostics. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Image Recognition Market Forecast, 2023-2030."





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/image-recognition-market-101855





Key Industry Development:

February 2023 – Quest Global entered into a partnership with Nvidia Omniverse Platform for delivering 3D visualization, design collaboration, next-gen image recognition solutions, simulation, and others. The deal was focused on optimizing operational efficiency for the automotive and manufacturing sectors.





Key Takeaways

Image recognition market size in North America was USD 13.91 billion in 2022

Rising Product Deployment to Propel the Demand for Software Solutions

Quest Global Struck Partnership with Nvidia Omniverse Platform to Deliver 3D Visualization and Other Services

Code Recognition Segment to Dominate due to the Adoption of AI in the Retail Sector





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global image recognition market are Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc. (U.S.), V7Labs (U.K.), NEC Corporation (Japan), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Slyce Acquisition Inc. (U.S.), Clarifai, Inc. (U.S.), Google LLC (U.S.), Blippar Ltd. (U.K.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Huawei Cloud (China)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 134.41 Billion Base Year 2022 Image Recognition Market Size in 2022 USD 38.02 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Component, Technology, Application, Deployment, End-user and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/image-recognition-market-101855





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Surge Owing to Increasing Popularity of AI-driven Technologies

One of the key factors propelling the image recognition market growth is the soaring development of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Some of the top revenue-generating applications include static image detection, recognition, tagging, and classification.

However, the industry growth could be affected by the growing acceptance of computer vision and AI technologies.





Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Code Recognition

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

By Application

Scanning and Imaging

Security and Surveillance

Image Search

Augmented Reality

Marketing and Advertising

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-user

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights:

North America to Emerge as Prominent Region Owing to Presence of Key Players

The North America image recognition market share is anticipated to depict notable growth over the forecast period. The rise is propelled by the presence of major industry players and the growing adoption of software-driven business process automation.

The Europe market is slated to record substantial expansion over the estimated period. The growth is impelled by the increasing development of 3D vision autonomous vehicles in the region.





Quick Buy - Image Recognition Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/compare-plan/101855





Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Enter into Collaborations to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Key industry participants are undertaking research activities for the development of new products. These include collaborations, partnership deals, and others for increasing their geographical footprints. Additional initiatives include merger agreements, the formation of alliances, and others.





FAQs

How big is the image recognition market?

The image recognition market size was USD 38.02 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 134.41 billion by 2030.

How fast is the image recognition market growing?

The image recognition market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





