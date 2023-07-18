CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind ImmunityBio Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 29, 2023

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention ImmunityBio, Inc. ("ImmunityBio") (NASDAQ: IBRX) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 23, 2022 and May 10, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in ImmunityBio, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/immunitybio-class-action-submission-form?prid=42233&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against ImmunityBio includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations ("CMOs") for the antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as “Anktiva”; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application (“BLA”) in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 29, 2023

Aggrieved ImmunityBio investors only have until August 29, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com