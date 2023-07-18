Sukuk Market Research Report 2023: Unveiling Growth Opportunities in the Global Islamic Bond Market

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sukuk Global Market 2023 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dive into the sukuk market research report, offering a detailed analysis of the global Islamic bond market. Understand the concept of sukuk and their significance as sharia-compliant financial instruments. Explore the major types of sukuk and the currencies used by various issuers. Uncover the projected growth of the sukuk market and the factors influencing its trajectory. This comprehensive report equips you with valuable insights to excel in the dynamic world of sukuk investments.
Types of Sukuk and Market Projections
Sukuk, also known as Islamic bonds, are financial instruments used to raise capital for firms. This research report covers various types of sukuk, including murabahah, salam, istisna, ijarah, musharakah, mudarabah, hybrid, and others. Gain insights into their unique characteristics and applications in the Islamic finance industry. The global sukuk market is projected to grow from $754.93 billion in 2022 to $973.25 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $1.82 trillion, demonstrating a CAGR of 17%. Explore the growth potential of sukuk investments with this comprehensive market research report.
Strategic Partnerships: A Key Trend
Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in the sukuk market, allowing companies to strengthen their positions and expand their offerings. For example, City Bank Capital Resources Limited partnered with Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited to issue sukuk Al Istisna bonds for solar projects. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank collaborated with Visa Inc. to enhance digital payments in the UAE. These partnerships highlight the industry's focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions. Stay informed about the latest strategic collaborations and leverage this trend to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sukuk market.
Regional Insights and Urbanization
Saudi Arabia emerged as the largest region in the sukuk market in 2022. This research report covers the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions. Furthermore, rapid urbanization in the Middle East is driving the growth of the sukuk market. Urbanization creates a demand for infrastructure investment, making sukuk an attractive option for governments to raise funds without paying interest. As urbanization rates rise globally, the sukuk market is poised for further growth. Gain valuable insights into regional market dynamics and leverage the opportunities presented by urbanization trends in the Middle East.
Embrace the world of sukuk investments with the comprehensive sukuk market research report. Explore the different types of sukuk, growth projections, strategic partnerships, and regional market trends. Stay ahead of the competition and make informed decisions in the evolving sukuk industry. Leverage this report's in-depth analysis, market segments, and profiles of key players to thrive in the dynamic world of Islamic bond investments.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2023-2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$973.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$1.82 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Chapters
1. Executive Summary
2. Sukuk Market Characteristics
3. Sukuk Market Trends and Strategies
4. Sukuk Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Sukuk Market Size and Growth
6. Sukuk Market Segmentation
7. Sukuk Market Regional and Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Sukuk Market
9. China Sukuk Market
10. India Sukuk Market
11. Japan Sukuk Market
12. Australia Sukuk Market
13. Indonesia Sukuk Market
14. South Korea Sukuk Market
15. Western Europe Sukuk Market
16. UK Sukuk Market
17. Germany Sukuk Market
18. France Sukuk Market
19. Eastern Europe Sukuk Market
20. Russia Sukuk Market
21. North America Sukuk Market
22. USA Sukuk Market
23. South America Sukuk Market
24. Brazil Sukuk Market
25. Middle East Sukuk Market
26. Africa Sukuk Market
27. Sukuk Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sukuk Market
29. Sukuk Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC
- Al Baraka Group B.S.C
- Al Rajhi Bank
- Banque Saudi Fransi
- Dubai Islamic Bank
- HSBC Holdings PLC
- Kuwait Finance House
- Malayan Banking Berhad
- Qatar International Islamic Bank
- RHB Islamic Bank
- Samba Financial Group SJSC
- Ajman Bank
- Citi Islamic Investment Bank
- Emirates NBD
- Standard Chartered
