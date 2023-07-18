Sukuk Market Research Report 2023: Unveiling Growth Opportunities in the Global Islamic Bond Market

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sukuk Global Market 2023 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dive into the sukuk market research report, offering a detailed analysis of the global Islamic bond market. Understand the concept of sukuk and their significance as sharia-compliant financial instruments. Explore the major types of sukuk and the currencies used by various issuers. Uncover the projected growth of the sukuk market and the factors influencing its trajectory. This comprehensive report equips you with valuable insights to excel in the dynamic world of sukuk investments.

Types of Sukuk and Market Projections

Sukuk, also known as Islamic bonds, are financial instruments used to raise capital for firms. This research report covers various types of sukuk, including murabahah, salam, istisna, ijarah, musharakah, mudarabah, hybrid, and others. Gain insights into their unique characteristics and applications in the Islamic finance industry. The global sukuk market is projected to grow from $754.93 billion in 2022 to $973.25 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.9%. By 2027, the market is expected to reach $1.82 trillion, demonstrating a CAGR of 17%. Explore the growth potential of sukuk investments with this comprehensive market research report.

Strategic Partnerships: A Key Trend

Strategic partnerships play a crucial role in the sukuk market, allowing companies to strengthen their positions and expand their offerings. For example, City Bank Capital Resources Limited partnered with Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited to issue sukuk Al Istisna bonds for solar projects. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank collaborated with Visa Inc. to enhance digital payments in the UAE. These partnerships highlight the industry's focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions. Stay informed about the latest strategic collaborations and leverage this trend to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sukuk market.

Regional Insights and Urbanization

Saudi Arabia emerged as the largest region in the sukuk market in 2022. This research report covers the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions. Furthermore, rapid urbanization in the Middle East is driving the growth of the sukuk market. Urbanization creates a demand for infrastructure investment, making sukuk an attractive option for governments to raise funds without paying interest. As urbanization rates rise globally, the sukuk market is poised for further growth. Gain valuable insights into regional market dynamics and leverage the opportunities presented by urbanization trends in the Middle East.

Embrace the world of sukuk investments with the comprehensive sukuk market research report. Explore the different types of sukuk, growth projections, strategic partnerships, and regional market trends. Stay ahead of the competition and make informed decisions in the evolving sukuk industry. Leverage this report's in-depth analysis, market segments, and profiles of key players to thrive in the dynamic world of Islamic bond investments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023-2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $973.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.82 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17% Regions Covered Global

Report Chapters



1. Executive Summary

2. Sukuk Market Characteristics

3. Sukuk Market Trends and Strategies

4. Sukuk Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sukuk Market Size and Growth

6. Sukuk Market Segmentation

7. Sukuk Market Regional and Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Sukuk Market

9. China Sukuk Market

10. India Sukuk Market

11. Japan Sukuk Market

12. Australia Sukuk Market

13. Indonesia Sukuk Market

14. South Korea Sukuk Market

15. Western Europe Sukuk Market

16. UK Sukuk Market

17. Germany Sukuk Market

18. France Sukuk Market

19. Eastern Europe Sukuk Market

20. Russia Sukuk Market

21. North America Sukuk Market

22. USA Sukuk Market

23. South America Sukuk Market

24. Brazil Sukuk Market

25. Middle East Sukuk Market

26. Africa Sukuk Market

27. Sukuk Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Sukuk Market

29. Sukuk Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC

Al Baraka Group B.S.C

Al Rajhi Bank

Banque Saudi Fransi

Dubai Islamic Bank

HSBC Holdings PLC

Kuwait Finance House

Malayan Banking Berhad

Qatar International Islamic Bank

RHB Islamic Bank

Samba Financial Group SJSC

Ajman Bank

Citi Islamic Investment Bank

Emirates NBD

Standard Chartered

