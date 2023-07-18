Global Material Informatics Market to Reach USD 276 Million by 2028, Driven by Technological Advancements and Digitalization

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Material Informatics Market by Technique (Statistical Analysis, Genetic Algorithm, Deep Tensors, Digital Annealers), Elements (Metals, Alloys), Chemicals (Dyes, Polymers, Biomolecules), Application (Chemical, Pharmaceutical), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global material informatics market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 276 million by 2028. The market is projected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Key insights into the market dynamics, premium insights, and prominent companies have been unveiled in a comprehensive market report.

Material informatics software integrated with AI/ML is gaining traction in materials research and development (R&D) across various industries such as manufacturing, chemical & pharmaceutical, and materials science. The growing digitalization and technological advancements in these applications are major factors propelling the market growth of material informatics.

Elements segment to contribute the largest market share from 2023 to 2028. Material informatics software plays a crucial role in understanding and optimizing different elements in various applications, including materials science, manufacturing, food science, and energy. These elements encompass metals, ceramics, composites, alloys, superalloys, and semiconductors. By simplifying the element development and analysis processes, material informatics software enhances efficiency and effectiveness.

Chemical & pharmaceutical application expected to contribute a significant market share in the material informatics market. Material informatics plays a pivotal role in simplifying the discovery and development process of novel chemical blends and compounds in the chemical & pharmaceutical sector. As companies focus on research and development of different chemicals, material informatics solutions facilitate data collection, storage, analysis, and manipulation. These solutions support sustainable operations in the chemical & pharmaceutical industry.

North America to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The presence of key players such as Mat3ra, Schrodinger, Citrine Informatics, and Kebotix, along with a strong customer base in manufacturing and chemical & pharmaceutical applications, drives the material informatics market in North America. The region's prominence as a manufacturing hub for the aerospace industry further fuels material R&D activities. These factors contribute to the region's dominance in the material informatics market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $129 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $276 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights:

Asia-Pacific to be a Lucrative Market for Material Informatics Elements Segment Held Largest Share of Material Informatics Market in 2022 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Segment to Capture the Largest Market Size from 2023 to 2028 China to Register the Highest CAGR in the Global Market During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising Use of AI in Materials Science

Government Initiatives to Support Materials Research and Development

Rising Demand for Materials Informatics Techniques to Accelerate Materials and Manufacturing Innovations

Restraints

Shortage of Technical Resources

High Costs of Maintenance and Services

Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Cloud-based Data Analytics Platforms to Analyze Materials

Ease of Building Material Databases Using Digital Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Prescribed Standards and Regulations

Interoperability Issues

Case Study Analysis:

Use of AI-Driven Platform Offered by Citrine Informatics to Process Carbon Fibers Adoption of Technology Platform Offered by Exponential Technologies to Optimize Production Workflow and Reduce Lead Times and Development Costs Implementation of MIP Offered by MaterialsZone to Overcome Challenges while Producing Innovative Plastics

Companies Mentioned:

AI Materia

Alloyed

Citrine Informatics

Dassault Systemes

Exponential Technologies (XT)

Hitachi High-Tech

Innophore

Intellegens

Kebotix

Kitware

Mat3Ra

Materials Design

MaterialsZone

Noble.ai

Ontochem

Perkinelmer Informatics

Phaseshift Technologies

Polymerize

Preferred Computational Chemistry

Questek Innovations

Schrodinger

Simreka

Tilde Materials Informatics

Toxtrack

Uncountable

