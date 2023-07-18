Dry Eye Disease Drug Pipeline Market Research 2023: Comprehensive Insights About 45+ Companies and 50+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dry Eye Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Dry Eye Disease Emerging Drugs

AR-15512: Alcon



AR-15512 is an investigational eye drop currently in clinical development at Aerie as a potential treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It has not been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The active ingredient in AR-15512 is a proprietary small-molecule selective agonist of the transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8) cold thermoreceptor, which represents a novel therapeutic target for dry eye. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of dry eyes disease.



HL036: HanAll Biopharma



HL036 (tanfanercept), jointly developed by HanAll Biopharma and Daewoong Pharmaceutical, is a novel, topical biologic treatment under development to treat inflammatory eye diseases by inhibiting TNF, which is involved in ocular inflammation. The first Phase III clinical trial (VELOS-2) for dry eye disease was completed in the US. It is being developed in Phase III in China by Harbour BioMed, HanAll's out-licensing partner for the greater China region.



OTX-DED: Ocular Therapeutix



OTX-DED, is a low dose, intracanalicular insert of dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with episodic dry eye disease. OTX-DED is designed to release dexamethasone over a period of two to three weeks for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OTX-DED may offer patients the opportunity to be treated with a physician-administered, preservative-free and hands-free steroid therapy. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of dry eyes disease.



SY-201: Seinda Pharmaceutical



SY-201, which is being developed by Seinda Pharmaceutical, is under developmental Phase I/II for the treatment of dry eye disease. It is administered through ophthalmic route in the form of solution.



iVIEW 1001: IVIEW Therapeutics



IVW-1001 is a TRPM8 receptor agonist which selectively activates TRPM8 receptors and their activation has the potential to reduce discomfort. Evidence from clinical studies showed that topical TRPM8 activation reduced eye discomfort and increased tear secretion in those with DED.

In January 2023, iVIEW Therapeutics announced that the company completed a successful pre-IND meeting with FDA and received the agency's full agreement on all CMC, non-clinical and clinical development plans to develop IVW-1001 for the treatment of sign and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED). The company is targeting to initiate Phase I/II clinical trials for dry eye patients in the end of 2023.



Major Players in Dry Eye Disease

There are approx. 45+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Dry Eye Disease. The companies which have their Dry Eye Disease drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Alcon.

Key Players

Alcon

HanAll Biopharma

Ocular Therapeutix

Seinda Pharmaceutical

IVIEW Therapeutics

Novaliq GmbH

Kowa Company

Seikagaku Corporation

Aramis Biosciences

Dreamhawk Vision Biotech, Inc.

Taejoon Pharmaceutical

Quorum Innovations

Serentrix

Noveome

Allysta Pharmaceuticals

BRIM Biotechnology

Invirsa

