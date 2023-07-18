World's Largest Sodium-Ion Battery Factory for Small Electric Vehicles Set to Boost Global Market Expansion in 2023

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Sodium-ion Batteries 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for sodium-ion batteries (SIB) is at an early-stage, but is growing fast. Commercialization of SIB is moving much faster than was originally expected and they will be key components of Electric Vehicle (EV) and Long-duration Energy Storage application. Among other advantages over Lithium-ion batteries (LIB), SIBs offer lower raw material costs, potentially pushing storage cost below $50/kwh.

BYD spin-off FinDreams has recently entered a joint venture agreement with Huaihai Holding Group to create the world's largest sodium-ion battery factory for small electric vehicles. Leading power battery manufacturer CATL will begin mass production of sodium-ion batteries for vehicles in Q4 2023.

Report contents include:

Market drivers and challenges.

Comparative analysis to other battery types.

Analysis of materials and components in Na-ion batteries.

Cost breakdown and analysis.

Market developments, production, funding and investments 2020-2023.

The market in China.

Market value chain analysis.

Analysis of main players and benchmarking.

Capacities to 2033.

Global patent landscape.

Market analysis of markets for Na-ion batteries:

Large-scale stationary grid storage.

Stationary batteries.

Electric vehicles.

Electric boats.

Consumer electronics.

32 company profiles. Company profiles include products, materials utilized in cathodes & anodes, cell densities, cycle life, target markets and production plans. Companies profiled include Altris AB, CATL, Faradion, HiNa Battery, Kite Rise Technologies GmbH, Natron Energy, Tiamat Energy and Weifang Energy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 SODIUM-ION BATTERY CHEMISTRIES AND CELL DESIGNS

2.1 Comparative analysis with other battery types

2.2 Materials in sodium-ion battery cells

2.3 Cathode materials

2.3.1 Layered transition metal oxides

2.3.1.1 Cycling performance

2.3.1.2 Advantages and disadvantages

2.3.1.3 Market prospects for LO SIB

2.3.2 Polyanionic

2.3.2.1 Advantages and disadvanyages

2.3.2.2 Market prospects for Poly SIB

2.3.3 Prussian blue analogues (PBA)

2.3.3.1 Advantages and disadvantages

2.3.3.2 Market prospects

2.4 Anode materials

2.4.1 Hard carbons

2.4.2 Carbon black

2.4.3 Carbon nanotubes

2.4.4 Graphene

2.4.5 Alloying materials

2.5 Electrolytes

2.5.1.1 Carbonate-based liquid electrolytes (e.g. EC/PC with Na salts)

2.5.1.2 Ionic liquids

2.5.1.3 Solid state electrolytes (e.g. Na-beta-alumina)

2.6 Other components

2.7 Molten sodium batteries

2.8 Aqueous rechargeable sodium ion batteries

3 MANUFACTURING PROCESS AND COST ANALYSIS

3.1 Description of manufacturing process

3.2 Cost breakdown and analysis

4 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR SODIUM-ION BATTERIES

4.1 Market drivers and challenges, by market

4.2 Market developments 2020-2023

4.3 Main players

4.4 Market value chain

4.5 The market in China

4.6 Global patent landscape

4.7 Competitive landscape

4.8 Benchmarking of products

4.9 Capacities by 2033 by cathode type

4.10 Grid storage

4.10.1 Market overview

4.10.2 Competing technologies

4.10.3 Market outlook

4.11 Electric vehicles (EV)

4.11.1 Market overview

4.11.1.1 EVs

4.11.1.2 Low speed EVs

4.11.2 Competing technologies

4.11.3 Market outlook

4.12 Consumer electronics

4.12.1 Market overview

4.12.2 Competing technologies

4.12.3 Market outlook

4.13 Stationary batteries

4.13.1 Market overview

4.13.2 Competing technologies

4.13.3 Market outlook

4.14 Electric boats

4.14.1 Market overview

4.14.2 Competing technologies

4.14.3 Market outlook

4.15 Global Market Size and Forecast

4.16 Future outlook

5 COMPANY PROFILES (32 company profiles)

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vr1cv5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.