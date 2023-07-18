Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Reach $9.74 Billion by 2028: Growth of Private Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Analysis By Field Strength, By Architecture Type, By Application, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market in 2022 stood at US$7.01 billion, and is likely to reach US$9.74 billion by 2028.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) represents a non-invasive imaging technology that produces comprehensive images of internal body structures.

By using a potent magnetic field and radio waves, MRI delivers high-resolution, three-dimensional images, often depicting soft tissues and organs with exceptional clarity. MRI provides enhanced detail for soft tissues like the brain, spinal cord, and muscles, and avoids the use of ionizing radiation, thereby reducing the risk associated with exposure, unlike X-rays and CT scans.

MRI's popularity has experienced a significant increase recently, driven largely by rapid technological advancements. Innovations in the field have shortened scan durations and optimized patient comfort levels, making the process more efficient and patient-friendly.

Furthermore, the emergence of advanced techniques, such as functional MRI (fMRI), has broadened MRI's application scope. The fMRI technique allows dynamic imaging of physiological processes, providing a more in-depth analysis of bodily functions and disease progressions.

This method has found extensive application in both clinical and research fields, aiding in the diagnosis and understanding of various medical conditions, and consequently, driving the increased demand for MRI technology. The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The escalating number of cancer cases and other chronic diseases globally is driving growth in the MRI market, as these conditions often require advanced diagnostic procedures like MRI. MRI, crucial in these instances, allows healthcare professionals to capture high-resolution images of tissues and organs, facilitating accurate diagnoses and efficient treatment strategies. Beyond cancer, rising prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions also increases demand for complex imaging. The sustained surge in such disease incidences intensifies the need for advanced diagnostic techniques like MRI, reinforcing its significance and spurring demand, thereby fueling the expansion of the global MRI market. Further, the market is expected to grow owing to growing geriatric population, increase in healthcare spending, increasing focus on animal welfare and health, medical tourism, growth of private hospitals and diagnostic centers, technological advancements, market consolidation, etc. in recent years.

Challenges: The high acquisition, installation, operation, and maintenance costs of MRI machines pose a significant challenge to the global MRI market. Additional costs include infrastructure modifications for the large, high-tech machines, regular quality control, resource consumption, and professional training. Particularly in developing regions, these costs can deter adoption of MRI technology, making it less accessible. Thus, the high costs is a key challenge that the global MRI market must confront to broaden accessibility to this essential diagnostic instrument. Additionally, other factors like technological complexity, etc. are other challenges to the market.

Market Trends: The growth in demand for personalized medicine is expected to significantly drive the global MRI market, during the forecasted period of 2023-2028. As precise diagnostics and treatments become more prevalent, the need for high-quality imaging from MRI systems increases. MRI's role in personalized medicine spans prediction, diagnosis, and treatment, contributing to better outcomes, early interventions, and effective therapies. As such, advancements in MRI technology, spurred by the growing demand for personalized medicine, promise to enhance patient care and fuel market growth. More trends in the market are believed to grow the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market during the forecasted period, which may include integration of artificial intelligence (AI), growing integration of AR and VR, development of portable devices, advancements in Radiomics, emergence of hybrid imaging systems, etc.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

The global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market, marked by dominance from Siemens Healthineers, General Electric (GE Healthcare), Philips, and Canon, showcases a blend of competitive and innovative landscapes. The market consolidation, driven by strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, fuels innovation and market growth.

For example, GE Healthcare's collaboration with Roche Diagnostics amalgamated Roche's advanced lab analytics with GE's imaging capabilities to improve oncology and critical care treatment.

Such collaborations alongside the steady influx of technologically advanced and affordable product offerings by smaller companies are driving the evolution of the global MRI market, making it a fascinating space to observe.

Further, key players in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market are:

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Canon Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers

Neusoft Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Fonar Corporation

Aurora Healthcare US Corp.

Esaote S.p.A.

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Time Medical Systems

Magnetica Limited

Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd.

7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

