Global Hexamethylenediamine Market Size: Projected Revenue of Over USD 12.1 Billion, Registering a CAGR of 6.1%

New York, NY, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hexamethylenediamine Market By Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Lubricants, Biocides, Intermediate For Coatings, Adhesives, Water Treatment Chemicals, And Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paint & Coatings, Petrochemicals, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hexamethylenediamine Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 7.5 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12.1 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Hexamethylenediamine? How big is the Hexamethylenediamine Industry?

Hexamethylenediamine Market Coverage & Overview:

Hexamethylenediamine is an organic compound with the chemical formula C6H16N2. It is also known as HMDA or 1,6-diaminohexane. Hexamethylenediamine is a diamine, meaning it contains two amino groups (-NH2) attached to a six-carbon chain. It is a colorless liquid with a strong amine odor. Hexamethylenediamine is primarily used as a building block in the production of various polymers, particularly nylon-6,6. It is a key monomer in the synthesis of this type of nylon, which finds applications in textiles, engineering plastics, and other industrial products. In the nylon-6,6 polymerization process, hexamethylenediamine reacts with adipic acid to form the repeating units of the polymer chain.

Apart from its role in nylon production, hexamethylenediamine is also used as a curing agent for epoxy resins, a corrosion inhibitor, a crosslinking agent in certain coatings, and a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds. The hexamethylenediamine market is driven by the demand for nylon-6,6 and its applications in various industries. Factors such as industrial growth, regional dynamics, and environmental considerations shape the market landscape, while competitive strategies and technological advancements contribute to its growth and evolution.

Global Hexamethylenediamine Market: Growth Factors

The primary factor driving the market growth rate for hexamethylenediamine is the rising demand for and consumption of nylon goods as a catalyst. Another element driving development in the hexamethylenediamine market value is the expansion and growth of the auto sector and other end-user verticals. Increased nylon use in vehicle manufacturing will open up more profitable growth prospects for the industry. The oil and gas industry's increasing need for cyclohexane will further fuel the market's expansion. The market for cyclohexane will expand at a direct and favorable pace as a result of rising industrialization and cheap cyclohexane manufacturing costs. Hexamethylenediamine demand will continue to increase as demand for bio-based nylon resins rises.

However, the hexamethylenediamine industry will face significant obstacles to expansion from increased environmental safety and conservation concerns as well as volatility in raw material costs. Developing and underdeveloped countries' lack of regulatory structures for hexamethylenediamine consumption may further limit the market's potential for expansion. Market substitutes like bio-based materials would further slow the rate of market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Alfa Aesar, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Compass Chemical International LLC, Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Dow Inc., Merck KgaA, INVISTA, Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co. Ltd., Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc. and Rennovia Inc. among others. Key Segment By Application, By End-use Industry, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Hexamethylenediamine Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on the application, the global market is bifurcated into nylon synthesis, curing agents, lubricants, biocides, intermediate for coatings, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the global hexamethylenediamine industry is divided into automotive, textile, paints & coatings, petrochemicals, and others. The textile segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because more and more nylon fibers are being used in a variety of products, including textiles for clothes, industrial materials, and automobiles. Moreover, the tremendous strength and durability of nylon fibers in the textile sector is another significant benefit. Nylon fibers are excellent for industrial fabrics, automotive textiles, and clothing applications since they are extremely abrasion resistant and able to tolerate high stress levels. Thereby, driving the segment growth over the forecast period.

The global Hexamethylenediamine market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Nylon Synthesis

Curing Agents

Lubricants

Biocides

Intermediate for Coatings

Adhesives

Water Treatment Chemicals

Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Textile

Paint & Coatings

Petrochemicals

Others

Browse the full “Hexamethylenediamine Market By Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Lubricants, Biocides, Intermediate For Coatings, Adhesives, Water Treatment Chemicals, And Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Textile, Paint & Coatings, Petrochemicals, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/hexamethylenediamine-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hexamethylenediamine market include -

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Junsei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Alfa Aesar

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Compass Chemical International LLC

Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Dow Inc.

Merck KgaA

INVISTA

Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co. Ltd.

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd.

Genomatica Inc.

Rennovia Inc.

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global hexamethylenediamine market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.1% over the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global hexamethylenediamine market size was valued at around USD 7.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion, by 2030.

The increasing demand for hexamethylenediamine from various end-use industry including automotive, textiles, and others are expected to drive the growth of the hexamethylenediamine market during the forecast period.

Based on the application, nylon synthesis is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the automotive segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hexamethylenediamine industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hexamethylenediamine Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hexamethylenediamine Industry?

What segments does the Hexamethylenediamine Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hexamethylenediamine Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By End-use Industry, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global hexamethylenediamine market over the forecast period. The region is experiencing rapid industrialization, with countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations witnessing significant economic growth. This industrialization drives the demand for hexamethylenediamine, as it is utilized in various industries such as textiles, automotive, packaging, and consumer goods. On the other hand, North America is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from various industries such as oil & gas, automotive, and others.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2022, in France's Chalampé, BASF decided to construct a new hexamethylene diamine (HMD) factory. The new facility will let BASF produce 260,000 metric tons of HMD annually. In 2024, production is anticipated to begin. In addition, starting in 2022, BASF will double the amount of polyamide 6.6 produced in Freiburg, Germany.

