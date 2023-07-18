The Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023, According to Nearly 500k Millennials

Oakland, Calif., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite worsening levels of employee well-being, particularly among young professionals who report high levels of workplace stress and burn out, organizations on this year’s Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List are bucking the norm across all measures of mental health and well-being.

According to research from Great Place To Work®, which produced this year’s list based on nearly 500,000 millennial survey responses from eligible companies, nearly nine out of 10 millennials and Gen Zers report high well-being levels — on par with their Gen X and baby boomer colleagues. And more than nine out of 10 (94%) workers across all generations say people in their workplace care about each other.

“If you care for one generation, all generations benefit because you’re caring for people, not numbers on an Excel spreadsheet,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Young people want what we all want — for their work to matter, to feel excited to start their day, to feel cared for and supported. When that happens for all people of all ages and backgrounds, gaps in the employee experience shrink. That’s the power of a great workplace for all.”

Across one measure of well-being, psychological health and safety, nearly nine out of 10 millennials (86%) at winning companies say their company is healthy compared with 52% of their peers at a typical workplace, according to Great Place To Work research.

What drives well-being for millennials (and all generations)? Fun.

Employees who experience fun at work are 190% to 220% more likely to have high well-being levels. Other well-being drivers across all generations are pride in one’s accomplishments, receiving a fair share of the profits, and the ability to take time off.

The winning workplaces

These winning workplaces outperform average companies across productivity, retention, and recruitment. Employees at winning companies are almost twice as likely to give extra to get the job done and recommend their company to others.

The list includes 100 large workplaces with 1,000 employees or more, and 100 small- and medium-sized companies with between 50 and 999 workers on payroll. To be considered for the list, companies must have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S. and be Great Place To Work Certified™.

Large workplaces:

1. Cisco

2. NVIDIA

3. Slalom Consulting

4. Hilton

5. Modern Technology Solutions

Small and medium workplaces:

1. Jobot

2. Greenhouse

3. Roth Staffing Companies

4. Invoca

5. WorkRamp

The top 5 things millennials experience at the Best Workplaces:

1. Feeling welcomed

2. Meaningful work

3. Feeling cared about

4. Fair pay and promotions

5. Treated as a full team member regardless of position

Visuals available: Best Workplaces for Millennials 2023 - Google Drive

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place To Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials in 2023 based on nearly 500,000 millennial responses at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List and this list is based on their feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by its mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Attachments