Emerging Markets Report: Credits to Credibility

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s edition of The Emerging Markets Report we are pleased to introduce a Company quite unlike any others featured previously in our proverbial pages. And there is a lot to take in and to evaluate as the Company is making a massive move right now as they look to take their shares to the mighty NASDAQ.

It makes today’s missive almost urgent, given what looms on the horizon. And if you care about the environment and want to feel good about your investing choices give us a moment to show you a Company with a business plan that’s based in protecting the world in which we live.

O.K., first let’s start with a formal introduction.

DevvStream Holdings Inc. (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0) is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air. DevvStream also helps these organizations meet their net zero goals by providing them access to high-quality carbon credits.

The business plan is compelling. We think ESG driven business models are going to continue to be in vogue as the global consciousness regarding the harsh realities of Global Warming continue to increase and there are more incentives and requirements to protect the environment. History is not on the side of climate deniers and a review of the last twenty years shows a mostly sensible migration to common sense practice to reduce the worst offenders and to create rich incentives for compliance.

A company like DevvStream which is not just an ESG company, but one engaged in an effort to make sure that OTHER companies meet the moment, should stand out.

One more time… DevvStream is not just an ESG company, it is a Company that makes it easier for other companies to be environmentally compliant.

This all being said, note the Company’s recent headline:

DevvStream ($DESG) to Pursue SPAC Listing to Become First Pure Carbon Credit Public Company

The July 13, 2023 press release containing that headline announces a non-binding letter of intent to merge with the NASDAQ-listed SPAC and if the business combination is completed, it would make DevvStream the first pure-play carbon credit generator listed on the NASDAQ.

If the business combination is completed this could be potentially a big deal. Here’s why, from our perspective.

First off, the SPAC’s interest or receptiveness to the merger with DevvStream says something quite loudly about what a very informed partner thinks about the nuts and bolts of the DevvStream business plan. A possible merger means the SPAC is essentially all-in on DevvStream, betting with their own future.

But the big news, should the LOI consummate into a deal as planned, is DevvStream potentially being traded on the NASDAQ.

From the release:

“The SPAC is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange ("Nasdaq"), and it would be a condition of closing in the definitive agreement that the post-business combination company will be listed on Nasdaq. DevvStream expects to announce additional details regarding the proposed business combination when a definitive agreement is executed.

Again, this is still in the LOI phase but a listing on the NASDAQ should be a game changer. It carries prestige, enormous exposure, credibility.

There are likely investment houses and funds that are eager to get involved with ESG based companies but would be prohibited by their charters from investing in a company trading on an exchange junior to the NASDAQ. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global carbon credit market traded value was US$978.56 billion in 2022.

Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream acknowledges the opportunity. "We believe this transaction will increase DevvStream's visibility in the marketplace, provide heightened access to capital, improve liquidity and diversify our shareholder base. Our next step is to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement, a process which is already underway."

He's not wrong. It could be all of those things and more, all for a company we believe is in the right industry at the right time, trading carbon credits, and with a potential NASDAQ listing to add significant credibility to a Company that has built much of its growing brand around high quality carbon credits.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $100,000 by Devvstream Holdings, Inc. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Please read our full disclaimer.