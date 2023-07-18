Power Distribution Unit Market Size Expected to Rise 7.32 billion at CAGR 13.8% by 2028

Pune, India, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power distribution unit market size was USD 2.66 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 2.96 billion in 2021 to USD 7.32 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.8% in the 2023-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Power Distribution Unit Market, 2023-2028.”

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Intelligent Power Distribution Units to Witness Highest Demand

Growing demand for smart and technological PDUs is promoting the growth of intelligent power distribution systems. Companies are looking for green data centers which can offer real-time data collection and reduce cost. This is where intelligent PDUs come into existence as they help to improve capacity planning and increase uptime. For instance, HP’s Intelligent PDU has the above-mentioned features. Some of the other features of intelligent PDUs include power metering, remote outlet control, and environmental monitoring. The demand for power distribution units is expected to be the highest in the commercial sector. The demand is ascribable to the growing infrastructural developments in this sector, especially in emerging nations. For instance, Marway Power System provides PDUs to aerospace, defense, and military applications. This will further stimulate the power distribution unit market size.

Growing Demand for Data Centers to Aid Market Growth

The data center consolidates the IT operations of an organization to manage, disseminate, and store data. It helps in providing reliability and security of data centers. The soaring data amount globally is driving the demand for data centers and is likely to be the key factor driving the market’s growth.

The rising remote location working and increasing consumer influx towards cloud-based operations have augmented the importance of data centers. Therefore, many data center operators are integrating Artificial Intelligence-based power distribution units to offer precise and effective monitoring. The increasing consumer preference for AI-driven intelligent power distribution units is anticipated to be a key trend influencing the market’s growth.

However, the limitations of power distribution units in managing high current fluctuations and extreme voltages may hinder the market growth.

Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR 13.8% 2028 Value Projection USD 7.32 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.66 billion

COVID-19 Impact-

The swift outbreak of coronavirus has impacted global markets. It has stagnated the growth of several markets, including the power distribution unit (PDU) market. The high cash liquidity scarcity and market’s volatile nature have resulted in declined investments in IT infrastructure development, which aggravated the pandemic’s negative impact. The restrictions on global trade and the implementation of sudden lockdowns and curfews have affected the market growth. Nonetheless, the swift digitization observed during the pandemic has stimulated market growth. The market is likely to exhibit tremendous growth post-pandemic.

Automation in Power Industry Drives the Market

The rising demand for high-power capacities in high-density environments and intelligent products is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. Large amount of data is generated in data centers, which increases their demand. The rising need to reduce power consumption is another factor boosting the PDU market. Increasing power automation in the power sector and machine sensors triggering data generation are further expected to fuel demand for PDUs in electric vehicles. Automation has the ability to monitor the status of electric power quality and amount of energy consumptions. In order to cope with this huge amount of data generated by industries and machines, demand for several data centers is likely to be high. This in turn, is expected to drive the PDU market by 2028.

Competitive Landscape-

Major Players Adopt Innovative Growth Strategies to Acquire Growth

The market comprises Tripp Lite, Eaton, Leviton Manufacturing Co., and Eaton, amongst the top market players. The key market players emphasize intensive research and development to develop advanced PDUs. They adopt innovative strategies, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, technological advancements, and others. For instance, Eaton acquired Power Distribution Inc. in February 2020 to incorporate diverse power distribution and power monitoring solutions.

Regional Insights-

Microsoft Plans to Build New Data Centers, thereby Stoking Demand for PDUs in North America

Eaton Corporation has introduced a new power distribution unit platform in North America. This platform is enabled with G3 technology and has a high-density rack which is ideal for high power environments. Among regions, North America is expected to witness great growth potential in the global market during the forecast period. Another company called Microsoft is planning to develop a new data center in North America, resulting in the rise of power distribution unit market demand.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the projected horizon. The growth is primarily driven by the rising investments from telecommunication providers in the cloud and the internet. This, in turn, stokes demand for PDUs in Europe. A data center operator in Europe called EdgeConnex is planning to expand its geographical presence in countries such as Munich, Amsterdam, and Dublin. The company plans to manage and control power consumption throughout the region. This will further improve the power distribution unit market share.

Apart from North America and Europe, APAC is also estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global power distribution unit market. Several key players are planning to invest in countries such as China, South Korea, and India, hence spurring the power distribution unit market revenue.

Industry Developments-

January 2021: Vertiv signed a distribution and partnership agreement with PROM-TECH. PROM-TECH will provide maintenance, engineering and installation services and also operate as a distributor under the agreement.

