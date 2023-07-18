Automotive Infotainment Market Size Expected to Rise $49.86 billion at CAGR 6.47% by 2030

Pune, India., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive infotainment market size was USD 30.69 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow from USD 32.16 billion in 2023 to USD 49.86 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.47% in the 2023-2030 period. Automotive infotainment refers to an integration of media and information for driver and passengers. The automotive industry is highly evolving and market players have been competing with each other by adopting new technologies and newer advancements. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Automotive Infotainment Market, 2023-2030.”

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Integration of Connectivity Features to Surge the Product Demand

Integration of connectivity features is anticipated to drive the automotive infotainment market growth. Development of new-generation vehicles is equipped with connected vehicle experience. The automobiles have sim cards for internet accessing and calling features, which reduces the dependency on smartphone connections for media and connectivity. Thus, developing connected vehicle technologies is expected to surge the demand for an enhanced infotainment system during the forecast period. However, risk of potential data breaches and data hacking is expected to hamper the market growth.

Automotive Infotainment Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.47% 2030 Value Projection USD 49.86 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 32.16 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 170





COVID-19 Impact:

Shutdown of Production and Assembly Plants due to Pandemic Restrictions

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of production and assembly plants. The automotive infotainment industry witnessed a surge in demand after the pandemic. The slowdown in the infotainment system led to accelerated production of vehicles to clear the backlogs and recover the losses endured at the time of pandemic. Increase in R&D activities and projects offered opportunities at the time of the forecast period.

Segmentation of Report:

Passenger Cars to Lead Due to High Demand

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Passenger cars to dominate the segment as they accounted for 81.2% in 2022 due to high demand for passenger cars in urban and suburban commuters.

Navigation to Held Dominant Share as it is one of the Most Used Features

On the basis of application, the market is divided into navigation, media, communication, payment services, and telematics. Navigation segment dominated in 2022 as it is one of the most used features in the infotainment system.

OEM Held Dominant Share Due to High Reliability and Performance

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified OEM and aftermarket. OEM segment held the largest share in 2022 due to high reliability and performance delivered by OE automotive infotainment systems. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Regional Insights:



Asia Pacific to Lead Due to the Presence of Majority of Companies

Asia Pacific dominated the automotive infotainment market share owing to higher production rate of automotive vehicles and parts. The region stood at USD 13.92 billion in 2022 due to the presence of majority of companies in the region.

North America is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a stronger adoption rate of newer automotive technologies.

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

A list of prominent Automotive Infotainment manufacturers operating in the global market:

Harman International Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Visteon Corporation (U.S.)

Aptiv PLC (U.S.)

Alpine Electronics (Japan)

Pioneer Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Continental AG (Germany)

KenWood (Japan)

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

FORVIA Faurecia (France)

Competitive Landscape:



Market Players are Aiming to Launch New Models with Advanced Technology

The key market players are Harman International Industries, Inc., Visteon Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and LG Electronics. The market players have been aiming to launch new models with advanced technology and aftermarket models to provide an enhanced in-cabin experience and lead the competitive landscape.

Notable Industry Development:

November 2022- Tietoevry partnered with HaleyTek for the development of an Android Open Source system project oriented infotainment system for the existing and upcoming fleets of Volvo and Polestar vehicles. HaleyTeck is a joint venture between Volvo Cars and ECARX.

