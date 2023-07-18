Kaltura to Announce Financial Results for Second Quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (“Kaltura”), the video experience cloud, today announced it will release its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2023 before market open on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Kaltura will host a conference call to review its second quarter 2023 financial results and discuss its financial outlook.

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET United States/Canada Toll Free: 1-877-300-8521 International Toll: +1-412-317-6026

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Kaltura’s website at: https://investors.kaltura.com/news-and-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Our Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school and at work, for communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, virtual events, and entertainment experiences.

