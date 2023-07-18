Oligomers Market is Predicted to Reach US$ 1,235.3 Million at 6.2% CAGR by 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the Oligomers Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 676.9 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.



The oligomers market is growing steadily in recent years and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years. Oligomers are favored for their unique chemical properties, such as low volatility, excellent adhesion, and high durability, making them ideal for use in coatings, adhesives, and resins.

Oligomers offer unique benefits for hair care formulations. Their small molecular size allows them to penetrate the hair shaft, providing deep nourishment and repair from within. Oligomers also contribute to improved hair texture, manageability, and shine. These properties make them highly desirable for developing high-performance hair care products that address various concerns, such as damage, frizz, and dryness.

Oligomers are sought after for their ability to enhance the texture and sensory experience of cosmetics. They contribute to the luxurious feel and smooth application of products such as creams, lotions, and serums. Oligomers also help in improving the stability and longevity of cosmetic formulations, preventing separation and maintaining product integrity over time.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global oligomers market is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 1,235.3 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market reached a valuation of US$ 598.7 million growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2018 to 2022

growing at a CAGR of between 2018 to 2022 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 36.2% in 2023

in 2023 Indopol under product type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 237.6 million between 2023 and 2033

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2023 and 2033 Hair care products are projected to dominate the market, capturing 65.0% of the market share, and are anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period

“Booming Personal Care Industry to Propel Oligomers Market to New Heights During the Assessment Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Companies are actively seeking collaborations and partnerships with producers and formulators of cosmetics in order to jointly design specialised oligomeric solutions that meet the requirements of hair care and cosmetic goods. These partnerships allow for the smooth incorporation of oligomers into formulations, enhancing the efficacy, aesthetic value, and sustainability of the end product.

Key Companies Profiled

INEOS

BASF SE

Braskem

Croda International Plc

Haltermann Carless

LANXESS

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

NOF Corporation

Companies hope to gain a competitive advantage, expand their market presence, and establish their positions as the top suppliers of oligomers for hair care and cosmetic formulations by putting these growth plans into practise.

Collaborations with manufacturers of end-use products allow for expertise exchange and the creation of novel formulations. Marketing efforts highlight the unique benefits of oligomers, while geographic expansion helps reach new markets. Acquisitions and mergers enhance capabilities and market presence. These strategies collectively drive growth and enable companies to meet consumer demands in the hair care and beauty care sectors.

Segmentation of Oligomers Industry Research

By Product Type: IDD IHD Silkflo Indopol Panalane

By Application: Hair Care Products Formulation Other Beauty Products Formulation

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the oligomers market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the product type (IDD, IHD, silkflo, indopol, and panalane), application (hair care products formulation and other beauty products formulation), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

